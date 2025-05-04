A hip hop group from the Emerald Isle is learning just how real cancel culture can be — and now the authorities might be involved, too.

Irish rap group Kneecap has had a slew of concert cancellations amid greater societal calls for cancellation after the group used its platform to disseminate some vulgar messages.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kneecap had concerts in Germany nixed after the message “F*** Israel” was shown at a concert.

Specifically, the German music festivals Hurricane and Southside have pulled the band from their respective slates.

Additionally, the Reporter noted that tickets are also no longer available for events in Berlin, Cologne, and Hamburg, which were scheduled for September.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said the band’s remarks have “caused great concern both within the UK Jewish community and wider society,” per the BBC.

It’s not just the anti-Semitic slogan that has landed Kneecap in danger of being kneecapped.

The BBC also reported that counter-terrorism police are investigating remarks made by the band where they allegedly threatened to kill members of parliament.

A video emerged of a band member apparently saying, “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Do you think Hamas and Gaza are inextricably linked? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The band maintained a defiantly anti-establishment tone when addressing some of these cancellations on the social media platform X:

KNEECAP STATEMENT: They want you to believe words are more harmful than genocide. Establishment figures, desperate to silence us, have combed through hundreds of hours of footage and interviews, extracting a handful of words from months or years ago to manufacture moral… pic.twitter.com/qZht5532Zf — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) April 28, 2025

“Establishment figures, desperate to silence us, have combed through hundreds of hours of footage and interviews, extracting a handful of words from months or years ago to manufacture moral hysteria,” the band claimed.

“Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah,” it continued. “We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation’s history.

“We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever. An extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action.

“This distortion is not only absurd – it is a transparent effort to derail the real conversation.”

The “real conversation,” according to Kneecap, should be about the ongoing conflict in Gaza and humanitarian concerns in the region.

The band says that “is where real anger and outrage should be directed towards.”

Over 1,000 people were killed when Hamas terrorists launched a savage attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Hundreds were killed at a peaceful music festival alone.

It was the event that sparked the ongoing iteration of the Gaza conflict.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.