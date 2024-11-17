If you needed just another bit of evidence of how insular and disconnected Hollywood is from the real world, look no further than former “Desperate Housewives” starlet Eva Longoria.

Now, to give her the most minimal shred of credit, the longtime actress actually followed through on a plan to leave America, which is the sort of hollow threat Americans are quite used to from Hollywood elites these days.

But kudos to Longoria, she appears to have followed through on this idle threat, as she elaborated to Marie Claire earlier this week.

One major revelation in the lengthy interview?

Longoria, her husband and her children have actually ditched America for some time now, splitting the family’s primary residence between Mexico and Spain.

And based on her talk with Marie Claire, it’s clear that the current political climate — something heavily influenced by President-elect Donald Trump — played a big role in her departure.

“The people who were screaming, ‘Build that wall,’ are the same people that are going to Taco Tuesday,” Longoria complained to the magazine. “And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. You don’t get to margarita out and s*** on the culture that gave you the taco and gave you the margarita.

“You have to go, ‘This came from there. There must be good things.’”

Okay, then. What other great illuminations do you have for us Ms. Longoria?

After admitting, “I’ve never been depressed in my life,” she took to her bed following Trump’s 2016 election win.

“I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win,’” she recalled.

Longoria now seems perturbed by the 2024 win.

“The shocking part is not that he won,” Longoria said just days after Nov. 5. “It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.”

(Why, yes, Longoria is an ardent supporter of failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris … though she may not be a big fan of her boss.)

“If [Trump] keeps his promises, [America’s] going to be a scary place,” Longoria added.

It’s not just Trump though.

“But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge,” Longoria explained. “Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s*** on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

While Longoria conveniently ignored the Democrat leadership that is making California the way it is, she did acknowledge how “privileged” she was.

“I’m privileged,” she said. “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky.

“They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Okay, hold the phone here. America is not historically faultless in any way, shape or form … but “dystopian” … Partially because of Trump? What?

Just to flatly say it: How dare Eva Longoria lecture America about dystopia when even the quickest glance at her new home countries of choice can’t hold up to scrutiny.

First, when it comes to Mexico, this writer isn’t even going to broach the topic of illegal immigration.

Just know this: For all of the unhinged meltdowns that followed Trump’s presidential wins in both 2016 and 2024, there was no credible attempt on Hillary Clinton’s and Harris’ life, and no primary candidates were killed.

Compare that to our neighbors down south.

As Reuters noted, this past Mexican election cycle saw a record thirty-seven political candidate assassinations before the ultimate winner was called.

It doesn’t get much more dystopian than installing world leaders at the cartel’s whim, right?

And as for Spain, well, the less said about absolutely insane European pandemic lockdown policies, the better. We don’t need the U.N. getting any funny ideas the next time there’s a viral outbreak.

So, goodbye Eva Longoria.

Go enjoy your non-dystopian home countries where the whims of the cartel and the globalists clearly matter more than their own citizens.

America, the greatest country in the world, will still be here when you realize that.

