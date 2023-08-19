Hollywood writers are on strike, but recent numbers from online streaming platforms suggest they may be overselling their value to the entertainment industry.

With both Hollywood writers and actors refusing to work for the foreseeable future, many projects have been canceled or postponed, leading to a lack of new films and shows.

However, no one really seems to mind, and as the strike progresses, one show that ended four years ago is dominating streaming platforms.

According to NPR, that show is “Suits,” a legal drama that ran for nine years on the USA Network.

Despite ending in 2019, and not making a massive splash when it first aired, “Suits” has seen a resurgence of interest this summer.

Nielsen reported that the show set a new viewing record for an acquired title, with 18 billion minutes viewed on Peacock and Netflix in July.

Nielsen also said that acquired titles — that is, older shows bought by streaming companies — have been a big hit with audiences.

With the strike in full swing and new projects being delayed, people are making it very clear to Hollywood writers that they are not missed.

If they all quit tomorrow and the industry shut down, we would simply watch older movies and TV. After all, we have an essentially unlimited supply of entertainment already at our fingertips.

Even better, a lot of those old movies and shows are quality entertainment and don’t try to shove woke garbage down our throats.

This explains why people are happily turning to shows like “Suits” during the strike rather than wailing about missing any original content. Hollywood writers have produced nothing of value in recent years.

Many new movies have been woke disasters that flopped at the box office. People have hardly any interest in seeing them.

Granted, “Suits” does feature Meghan Markle, the entitled princess who never misses a chance to trash the royal family or propagate leftist talking points. But even she cannot ruin what NPR TV critic Eric Deggans described as a “workplace drama with a killer cast.”

So Hollywood might want to take a lesson from this. No one seems to miss the content it has been churning out lately, and it might want to ask why.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.