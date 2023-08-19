There’s a backwards pattern emerging within “wokeification.”

It is obsessed with replacing the originals with counterfeits.

It’s also an upside-down dystopia full of butch women, effeminate men, and hyper-sexualized children.

So it’s no surprise that they would take the innocence of a beloved childhood fairy tale classic like Snow White and turn it into the story of another self-involved feminist with a posse of strange-looking men.

However, the son of the animator who directed the iconic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is trashing Disney’s remake of the classic film, criticizing it as being excessively “woke” and disrespectful to the original masterpiece.

David Hand, whose father shared his name and collaborated with Walt Disney to craft the beloved 1937 film, said that the studio’s actions would have both his dad and Walt Disney “turning in their grave,” according to the U.K. Telegraph.

The new live-action version of the movie has been widely criticized after a video interview of Rachel Zegler, the lead actress, recently resurfaced.

In the interview, Zegler refers to the original Disney film as “extremely dated” and the prince as “the guy who literally stalks her.”

“Weird,” she added.

I’m curious @RobertIger, don’t you think messages like this is why @Disney keeps having box office flops? I’ve read your book. You’re a smart CEO! I’m not sure I’m convinced you’re ok with this? You’re losing generations of loyal viewers. pic.twitter.com/bQUt5ZacIk — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) August 14, 2023



Zegler said that the new Snow White may “not be dreaming about true love” but instead, is dreaming about “being the leader she can be.”

The new ‘Snow White’ film is already sparking controversy with some Disney fans pic.twitter.com/aCxsKP61fE — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) August 17, 2023

Pictures of the movie also show that the new heroine does not have “snow white” skin, and the majority of the seven dwarves are normal-sized strange-looking men.

Meet the cast of Disney’s new woke Snow White film. Snow White is Columbian now and the 7 dwarves look more like the 6 normal sized hipster pedos and 1 dwarf from Portland. Snow White no longer has “skin white as snow”. Absolutely ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/DKZInYty89 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 14, 2023

Given the “woke” direction Disney has taken in recent years, the general tone and tenor of this remake is hardly surprising.

In this leftist universe, there’s no such thing as “true love”- – just promiscuity and graphic sexuality, even in children’s tales.

And a young woman dreaming about a man to spend the rest of her life with is just as grotesque.

But Disney’s direction has not served them well in the past few years, and it sounds like this movie may join the graveyard of the majority of their recent films.

According to Forbes, in 2023 alone, the House of Mouse spent almost a billion dollars on four giant flops.

YIKES!!! The Four Flops Of 2023 That Cost Disney $1 Billion https://t.co/SpKHWkLMav Ant-man and the wasp: Quantomania, Little Mermaid, Peter Pan & Wendy, Indiana Jones 5, Secret Invasion .. One flop after another. via @forbes — Slim Khezri (@slimkhezri) August 7, 2023

Disney can spend (or waste) its money where it wants to, but one can’t help feeling a little sorry for Mr. Hand, whose father helped create the iconic original — and has absolutely no say in the modern abomination masquerading as it.

Hand said a lot of younger people “have never seen the original” and “don’t know what they’re talking about” when they criticize it.

“I mean, it’s a whole different concept, and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it,” he told the Telegraph.

Hand said the original film was done “with good taste when it was written” and that the new direction Disney has taken is “just so radical now.”

“They change the stories, they change the thought processes of the characters, they just aren’t the original stories anymore. They’re making up new woke things and I’m just not into any of that,” Hand said.

“I find it quite frankly a bit insulting that they may have done with some of these classic films.”

He added: “There’s no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did… I think Walt and he would be turning in their grave.”

