Hollywood Star Shia LaBeouf Aiming to Become Clergy Member After Catholic Confirmation

Film star Shia LaBeouf has officially joined the Catholic Church and reportedly intends to become a deacon.

The 37-year-old “Fury” and “Transformers” star was reportedly confirmed Dec. 31 by Bishop Robert Barron, the Catholic News Agency reported.

The Capuchin Franciscans-Western American Province shared a statement about LaBeouf on its Facebook page Tuesday that showed the actor wearing a smile.

“We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation!” the statement said.

The statement continued:

“The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey.

“Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church.”

The statement added the actor decided to commit to the church out of a “sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values.”

Capuchin Franciscans-Western American Province concluded that there is hope the one-time child star’s journey to Christ will inspire others.

The Catholic News Agency spoke with Capuchin Friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, who was the actor’s confirmation sponsor.

Rodriguez relayed that LaBeouf told him he wanted to become a deacon “sometime in the future.”

“He just spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,’ and he still feels that way,” Rodriguez said.

The Catholic Church has two types of deacons, according to the University of St. Thomas. A “transitional deacon” is preparing for the priesthood. A “permanent deacon” is not studying to become a priest, but intends to remain a deacon permanently.

” [T]hey don’t serve as Christ the head. They serve in persona Christi servi, which means Christ the servant,” the university explained. “Permanent deacons can be married, they may have families, and they often work a secular job in addition to their role as a member of the clergy.”

Deacons not only proclaim the gospel during Mass, they are “meant to proclaim the Gospel in every area of his life,” the university continued. “All Christians are called to do the same, but deacons do it as part of the sacrament of holy orders.”

LaBeouf has said in the past that he was drawn to the Catholic Church during his time playing Italian Priest Padre Pio in the 2022 film of the same name.

The actor was raised in a mixed Christian-Jewish home.

He considered himself agnostic before working on the film, which he discussed last summer while discussing his faith journey.

While spending time in the church for the role, LaBeouf was inspired by scripture that ultimately led to his decision to give his life to God.

