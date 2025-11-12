Hollywood Star Timothee Chalamet Triggers Woke Mob by Calling Out the Uncomfortable Truth About a Childless Life

On the question of living a childless life, the culture has begun to turn toward truth.

In a wide-ranging interview with Vogue, published Thursday, two-time Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet recalled a conversation in which he and a friend agreed that a childless life amounts to a “bleak” existence.

Naturally, miserable woke leftists on the social media platform X reacted with indignation.

Chalamet, perhaps best known for playing music legend Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown” (2024), spoke at length with Vogue about his new movie, “Marty Supreme,” set for release on Christmas Day.

The new movie’s “animating question,” according to Vogue, “is whether a person has to be selfish to be great.”

Interestingly, that question took Chalamet’s thoughts in the direction of family and children. He recalled a childhood friend whose parents “had the most beautiful, amazing marriage.” He described a colleague as both a “total master of his craft” and a “great family man.”

Then, he waded into waters filled with woke sharks.

Once, while sitting with an unnamed friend and watching an interview, Chalamet heard the interviewee “bragging about not having kids and how much time it afforded them to do other stuff.”

“Like, holy s***. Oh my God. Bleak,” Chalamet and his friend said to each other.

Indeed, the actor unapologetically celebrated fatherhood, to which he aspires.

“He knows some people can’t have children or are never in a position to,” per Vogue. “But he does believe procreation is the reason we’re here.”

Reactions from female liberals on X ranged from delusional and self-absorbed to downright apoplectic.

“HUGE turn off. Like I’ll never see him the same way again,” one woman wrote.

HUGE turn off. Like I’ll never see him the same way again https://t.co/ZBIaYnnl5h — Mariana (@maribnana) November 7, 2025

“Just read this excerpt of a Timothee Chalamet interview and YIKES,” another young woman wrote. “Procreation is the reason we’re here??? lmao stfu imagine thinking a person who has chosen to be childfree & have all the free time they want to themselves is a bleak outlook on life?!”

Just read this excerpt of a Timothee Chalamet interview and YIKES.

Procreation is the reason we’re here??? lmao stfu imagine thinking a person who has chosen to be childfree & have all the free time they want to themselves is a bleak outlook on life?! pic.twitter.com/AgI5ierzgI — claire. (@blissfulfiction) November 6, 2025

“Timothee Chalamet can f*** right off. Why is it his or ANYONES business if someone has kids or not? I don’t have or want kids and I can assure you my life is not ‘bleak,'” another young woman wrote.

WARNING: The following social media post contains profane language that some may find offensive.

Timothee Chalamet can fuck right off. Why is it his or ANYONES business if someone has kids or not? I don’t have or want kids and I can assure you my life is not ‘bleak.’ pic.twitter.com/zOpTm6GKjF — *~*~Jordan~*~* (@JordanLR7) November 7, 2025

Chalamet, of course, did right in acknowledging that, for many different reasons, some people do not or cannot have children.

As Shakespeare would say, however, those young women on X doth protest too much. In fact, their visceral anger over the actor’s comments effectively proves his point.

Moreover, we all see it. No group in America comes across as angrier and more miserable than liberal women. And childlessness undoubtedly contributes to their unhinged behavior.

Happily, though, the culture has begun to shift.

On Friday, for instance, country music star Kelsea Ballerini released “I Sit in Parks,” a mournful new song about a young woman sitting in a park on a Saturday, watching a family enjoy a picnic, and yearning to experience motherhood.

Furthermore, while child-averse women in their 20s might dismiss advice from a man in his 50s, they shouldn’t. Thirty years ago, I believed as you do — that I could find fulfillment by pursuing an advanced degree and career. But Chalamet had it right. You cannot live both a self-focused life and a meaningful one.

Thus, without complaining about our choices or blaming others for them, those of us who believed the secular-liberal lies about the benefits of a childless life should warn others. And one way to do that is to amplify voices like those of Ballerini and Chalamet.

