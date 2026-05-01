ICYMI Video: If You've Ever Wanted to See a Hopelessly Outmatched Rep. De Lauro Lose Her Mind in Front of a Crowd, This Lee Zeldin Video Is for You

Elected Democrats, particularly Democrat women, possess two qualities in abundance: ignorance and arrogance.

Add to the equation a rational Republican with facts on his side, and you will likely witness the kind of unhinged breakdown purple-haired Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut suffered Monday during a verbal clash with Lee Zeldin, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

In a clip posted Monday to the social media platform X, Zeldin calmly exposed DeLauro’s inexcusable ignorance about two of the most important Supreme Court decisions in recent memory, prompting the arrogant congresswoman to double down on her aggressive line of questioning while simultaneously resorting to hysterics.

DeLauro began with a question about liberals’ perennial bugbear: climate change.

“When climate change is flooding our streets, poisoning our air, driving up health care and disaster costs, how can the EPA justify abandoning that duty to protect Americans, to appease polluters under the false flag of economic growth?” the congresswoman asked.

Talk about a loaded question.

Zeldin, testifying before the House Appropriations Committee, where DeLauro sits as the ranking member, tried to take the question seriously.

“Following the law,” he replied. “Section 202 of the Clean Air Act. Where does it say anything about fighting global climate change?”

The 1970 Clean Air Act authorizes the EPA to set air quality standards and reduce emissions of hazardous pollutants. That, however, was not the subject on which Zeldin exposed DeLauro’s ignorance.

“Loper Bright,” he continued. “Supreme Court case. You familiar with it?”

In Loper Bright Enterprises et al. v. Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, et al. (2024), the Supreme Court overturned a 40-year precedent called the Chevron doctrine, which required federal judges to defer to federal agencies’ statutory interpretations in cases where the statute in question did not clearly state Congress’ intention.

As a result, federal agencies like the EPA no longer enjoy the latitude they once did.

Incredibly, DeLauro did not know that.

“No,” she admitted. “Maybe others are. I’m not. But let me ask you — .”

“But that’s really important,” Zeldin interrupted. “As a member of Congress, Loper Bright says that we, as an agency, don’t have the authority to get creative. If Section 202 of the Clean Air Act — .”

Then, a suddenly animated and likely embarrassed DeLauro interrupted the EPA administrator.

“You do not have the right to say climate change does not exist, that it’s a hoax, and that’s where this administration is coming from!” the congresswoman yelled.

But Zeldin handled the escalation in tone like a cool customer.

“I understand you’re upset,” he replied. “You don’t know what Loper Bright is. Do you know what the major policies doctrine is?”

In West Virginia et al. v. Environmental Protection Agency (2022), which SCOTUS called a “major questions case,” Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the 6-3 majority, concluded that the EPA had claimed an “unheralded power representing a transformative expansion of its regulatory authority in the vague language of a long-extant, but rarely used, statute designed as a gap filler,” and that this dubious claim “allowed it to adopt a regulatory program that Congress had conspicuously declined to enact itself.”

In other words, the major policies/questions doctrine also precludes federal agencies from interpreting the extent of their own power.

“I’m – I’m upset because …” DeLauro stammered.

“Do you know what the major policies doctrine is?” Zeldin calmly asked again. “You’re a member of Congress. You should know.”

“Well you’re, y-y-y-you have moved from someone who defended the environment to all of a sudden — ” the congresswoman stammered again, this time at an even higher volume and with more animation.

“You’re being very defensive about not knowing the two biggest landmark Supreme Court cases of the last year with regards to your question,” Zeldin calmly shot back.

The EPA administrator then offered to explain those cases. But that offer practically made DeLauro’s purple-colored head explode.

“Whoa!” she yelled. “You know, you’re here because you need money from us! So halt for the second! And wait for the questions! And answer the questions!”

“Well, I answered your question,” Zeldin replied. “And you didn’t like my answer, because you don’t know what Loper Bright is, because you don’t know what the major policies doctrine is.”

The defeated-yet-unrepentant DeLauro then turned to the committee chairman for help. Finding none, however, she continued to moan as Zeldin delivered his rhetorical beatdown.

“You’re asking me about Section 202 of the Clean Air Act, and you don’t read it,” he added. “You don’t know what it says.”

“Listen, and what you want to do is to deny — you want to — ” DeLauro nonsensically replied.

“No, I actually read the law,” Zeldin said. “I do my homework. You’re just somebody who likes to have the microphone on. You know what have to I do? I read the law. I read the Supreme Court cases.”

DeLauro’s head again nearly exploded. Again, she turned to the chair.

“Mr. Chairman, I don’t have to listen to this!” she insisted before threatening the EPA budget altogether.

Before Republican Chairman Tom Cole of Oklahoma finally took control of the proceedings, Zeldin again reminded DeLauro of her ignorance regarding key SCOTUS decisions, to which the frazzled congresswoman replied that she did not have to listen to Zeldin’s “BS.”

“Nothing infuriates an uninformed Congressional Dem more than when they realize they voluntarily triggered a debate with someone who actually knows what they are talking about, reads federal statute and adheres to Supreme Court precedent,” Zeldin wrote on X. “Today’s self-implosion by @rosadelauro was quite remarkable to witness.”

Nothing infuriates an uninformed Congressional Dem more than when they realize they voluntarily triggered a debate with someone who actually knows what they are talking about, reads federal statute and adheres to Supreme Court precedent. Today’s self-implosion by @rosadelauro was… pic.twitter.com/6HTgVjQCiE — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) April 27, 2026

If we could tease some truth and substance out of DeLauro’s meltdown, it would sound like this:

“Mr. Zeldin, major SCOTUS rulings of which I’m unaware might prevent you from doing what I insist you do, but I insist upon it anyway, because I’m a leftist and I don’t recognize limits on government power when it’s used in the ways I prefer, in this case, to combat climate change, one of the few things leftists like me treat with quasi-religious reverence.”

Zeldin, of course, knew this about DeLauro, so he managed to keep his calm in the face of her lunacy.

In the end, the lesson is this: It’s always better to allow an ignorant, arrogant, hysterical-sounding, purple-haired, 83-year-old Democrat to yell at you like she’s shaking her fist at a bingo caller who won’t call her numbers than it is to engage with her on her level. You come out looking quite good.

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