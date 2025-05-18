Share
News
Halle Berry, actress and member of the jury of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, arrives for a dinner with fellow members of the jury at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 12, 2025.
Halle Berry, actress and member of the jury of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, arrives for a dinner with fellow members of the jury at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 12, 2025. (Sameer Al-Doumy - AFP / Getty Images)

Hollywood Star Told to Change Her Outfit at Film Festival: 'Probably Also a Good Rule'

 By Bryan Chai  May 18, 2025 at 2:00pm
Share

Is Tinseltown taking a step toward modesty?

If some of these new rules at one of Hollywood’s more beloved gatherings, the Cannes Film Festival in France, are a sign, then apparently, yes.

According to multiple reports, the new dress code at Cannes sparked its first wardrobe replacement during Monday festivities.

(The festival proper began Tuesday.)

The attendee asked to change outfit choice wasn’t some C-lister or a barely-famous director, either. It was a Hollywood starlet who got ensnared in this impromptu drama.

And Halle Berry was a good sport about it all.

According to The Washington Post, Berry was the first person to be asked to change her outfit at Cannes based on the festival’s newer, more restrictive guidelines.

The first guideline prohibits any sort of revealing nudity due to “reasons of decency.”

Variety noted that the second guideline seeks to restrict “excessively voluminous” outfits, ensuring nothing especially garish (like some of the outfits at the Met Gala) is worn at Cannes.

Does modern fashion make any sense to you?

Berry, apparently, ran afoul of that second guideline and officials approached her not to wear her original outfit choice to Cannes.

She explained the issue at an event with reporters:

“I had an amazing dress by [Indian designer Gaurav] Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train is too big,” Berry said at the festival’s opening news conference.

Related:
Mel Gibson's 'The Passion of the Christ' Sequel Lands Major Hollywood Studio Partner

“So I, of course, am going to follow the rules,” she added. “So I had to make a pivot.”

Despite the minor inconvenience it caused for Berry, she generally agreed with the rule, especially when it came to “the nudity part.”

“The nudity part, I do think is probably also a good rule,” Berry added.

Her comments echo a small — but noticeable — shift in Hollywood away from its more unsavory elements of debauchery after a few rough years at the box office.

Action movie star, Henry Cavill, for one, bucked Hollywood conventions just last year when he publicly bemoaned the exhausting overuse of sex scenes in modern cinema. And that’s to say nothing of Cavill’s attempts to bring back chivalry.

Chris Pratt, meanwhile, has become a global sensation of an actor — and one who proudly wears his Christian faith on his sleeve.

Some actors, like Neal McDonough, have actually taken flak for sticking to their Christian beliefs, but that cold reception appears to be melting away to something more modest.

That’s “probably also a good” sign.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Hollywood Star Told to Change Her Outfit at Film Festival: 'Probably Also a Good Rule'
Need Hope? Watch This Crowd When Only Fans Star Says She Got Saved and Quit Porn
Bipartisan Warning: Americans Should Brace for a Brutal Summer Vacation
Major Union Just Put a Huge Hurdle in Front of Embattled Trump Pick: Report
Ivy League University Staff Pays the Price for School's Stubbornness
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation