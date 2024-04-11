At a time in history when the differences between men and women seem to be intentionally and progressively erased with each passing year, actor Henry Cavill demonstrates that chivalry is not entirely dead with a simple act from a bygone era.

He stands up when a lady walks into a room.

Famous for portraying icons like Superman and Geralt (of “The Witcher” fame), the British actor is now taking on a very different kind of hero in the WWII action-comedy “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

The film is based on the book “Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII” by Damien Lewis, which chronicles the formation of a covert unit in 1940 on the directive of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill to conduct clandestine operations against Nazi forces. Though fictionalized, the film aims to capture the ingenuity and daring spirit embodied by Churchill’s real-life “secret warriors” in their unorthodox campaign against the Nazis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a recent interview with THR, the stars of Guy Ritchie’s upcoming film and the director himself discussed the real-life inspirations behind the action-comedy and the dynamics of portraying WWII soldiers.

Despite playing unrefined soldiers, the cast spoke highly of each other’s gentlemanly qualities, especially Cavill’s.

“Henry Cavill stands up whenever a lady walks into the room, and he’s been consistent with that all the way through,” Richie said.

The director added, while turning to Cavill: “I’ve made two movies with him, and I’m in the room with him all the time when I’m making those movies, and you have never failed to stand up when a lady walks in the room.”

Just when you think Henry Cavill can’t get any hotter 😍 Guy Ritchie says Henry Cavill “always” stands up when a woman enters the room: pic.twitter.com/lQquswdiis — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) April 10, 2024



Despite being ranked Glamour magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2013, Cavill says he does not like gratuitous sex scenes in movies.

During a February interview with director Matt Vaughn on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Vaughn said that he didn’t direct many sex scenes in movies because he didn’t understand them.

“I also don’t understand them,” Cavill agreed. “I’m not a fan.”

“I think there are circumstances where a sex scene is beneficial to the movie, and rather than just the audience,” Cavill said but added, “I think sometimes they’re overused these days.”

“It’s when you have a sense where you’re going, ‘Is this really necessary or is it just people with less clothing on?'” he said.

He’s such a class act. We need more men like him. — Abby (@joyfulLife4us) April 10, 2024



His character in the film may have used “ungentlemanly” tactics against the Nazis, but it seems like Cavill may be one of the last true gentlemen left in Hollywood.

The simple act of standing up when a woman walks into the room becomes even more meaningful, considering the industry Cavill works in, where women are frequently reduced to objects of lust.

While some may look at such acts of chivalry as somehow diminishing the strength and ability of women, the opposite is actually true.

The Bible refers to women as the “weaker vessel” in 1 Peter 3:7 because God, who created us, intentionally made us different. A crystal vase may be “weaker” than a cast iron pan, but it is in no way less valuable.

A man who is mindful of a woman’s dignity elevates himself as he honors her for the creature God created her to be.

It’s good to know that there are still a few such men in existence.

