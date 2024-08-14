Share
News

Home Depot Lowers Sales Expectations as Company Sees Troubling Economic Indicators

 By Jack Davis  August 14, 2024 at 7:25am
Share

Fear over the economy is causing homeowners to pull back on home improvement projects, according to Home Depot executives.

On Tuesday, the company announced that comparable U.S. store sales for the second quarter of 2024 dropped 3.6 percent according to a Home Depot news release.

The company now expects sales for the year to decline somewhere between 3 percent and 4 percent.

Earlier estimates predicted this quarter would have a 1 percent sales dip in stores open at least a year, according to CNN.

Trending:
Former Notre Dame and NFL Player Sentenced to Life in Prison

“During the quarter, higher interest rates and greater macro-economic uncertainty pressured consumer demand more broadly, resulting in weaker spend across home improvement projects,” Home Depot CEO Ted Decker said.

Home Depot CFO Richard McPhail said contractors are telling the chain that consumers are nervous in a new way, according to CNBC.

“Pros tell us that, for the first time, their customers aren’t just deferring because of higher financing costs,” he said. “They’re deferring because of a sense of greater uncertainty in the economy.”

Are you struggling in the current economy?

Decker said housing market issues have trickled down to impact Home Depot.

“The higher interest rate started to impact the housing market in housing turnover in particular, which is down some 40 percent,” Decker said, according to The Street.

“And I think last quarter, last month, we saw numbers that on an annualized basis, we’re approaching 40-year lows. That’s also impacting customers’ interest in financing larger projects,” he said.

The big picture also has clouds that are impacting homeowners as they consider large projects.

“There’s just a lot of noise with political and geopolitical environment, unemployment ticked up, inflation keeps eating away at disposable income,” he said.

Related:
Marriott Sues After Hotel Is Converted to Migrant Shelter

” I think people just took a pause as we progress through the quarter — or more of a pause — because of these macro uncertainties,” he said.

Home goods company Wayfair said the housing market is also at the root of its struggles.

“While you’ve seen many of our peers that are impacted by housing declined to an even greater degree than Wayfair, at the end of the day, with housing turnover levels that haven’t been as depressed since the great financial crisis, the market fatigue weighs on everyone in the category, ourselves included,” Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah said during an Aug. 1 call.

Home Depot said in its release that it has 2,340 stores and over 760 branches in the U.S., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Canada and Mexico. Home Depot employs more than 465,000 people.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Home Depot Lowers Sales Expectations as Company Sees Troubling Economic Indicators
Former Notre Dame and NFL Player Sentenced to Life in Prison
Woman Who Threw Racial Slur in Black Student's Face Over 200 Times Pleads Guilty as Wild Situation Takes Next Step
Train and 15-Passenger Van Involved in Horrific Fatal Collision
Trump's Interview Sabotaged? Glitches, Tech Failures Could Be Caused by 'Adversaries': Lara Trump
See more...

Conversation