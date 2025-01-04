Home Improvement Star Arrested for Domestic Violence on New Year's Day

Police arrested actor Zachery Ty Bryan in South Carolina on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The former child star, who played Brad Taylor in the hit ’90s sitcom “Home Improvement,” was charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Bryan’s mugshot revealed several cuts on the actor’s face.

‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested again for domestic violencehttps://t.co/ASjcy6oSko — The Conservative M. D. 🗨️🇺🇸 (@WarriorsForAll) January 4, 2025

The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the domestic issue on New Year’s Day.

Upon arrival, they determined Bryan had been in a physical altercation before taking him to Horry County Jail.

His bond has been set at $10,000, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office website.

Zachery Ty Bryan is starting 2025 with another arrest on his record — this time for alleged domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/lJshqaUXa6 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 4, 2025

It wasn’t the 43-year-old’s first run-in with the law.

This latest incident marks his third time facing domestic charges, and in the last year he’s had two DUI’s, according to People.

Bryan was first arrested in 2020 after strangling his girlfriend.

After pleading guilty to two domestic violence misdemeanors, the judge sentenced Bryan to 36 months of probation.

In July 2023, police once again arrested Bryan for domestic violence in Eugene, Oregon, according to USA Today.

The Eugene Police Department had “received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence,” said Melinda McLaughlin, the department’s public information officer.

Bryan was charged with fourth-degree felony assault and was ultimately sentenced to seven days in jail, according to People.

Prior to the 2023 incident, The Hollywood Reporter had asked actor Tim Allen his thoughts on Bryan’s then-recent conduct.

“I don’t know what’s going on with him,” Allen said.

“Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process. At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can’t control,” the actor added.

“I don’t know what happens when people get corrupted. You just don’t know,” Allen said.

