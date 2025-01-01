With Mic in Hand, Trump Gives New Year Message - Listen Close, And You'll Hear His 2025 Vow for America

President-elect Donald Trump unveiled his New Year’s resolution Tuesday night with less than three weeks to go before his is sworn in as president.

“Our country will be better than ever before,” Trump said during a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, according to a video posted to X.

As Trump has inched closer to taking office, his social media messages have implored Republicans to join him in accomplishing the work voters elected him to do.

For example, in a Truth Social post calling for Republicans to unite behind House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump urged Republicans to build off of their election victories.

“LETS NOT BLOW THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN. The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration,” Trump wrote.

“We are the Party of COMMON SENSE, a primary reason that we WON, in a landslide, the magnificent and historic Presidential Election of 2024. ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, 312 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES, AND THE POPULAR VOTE BY MILLIONS OF VOTERS.

President Trump talks to media before going to his New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago. Melania is absolutely stunning.pic.twitter.com/EGGMNBODDu — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 1, 2025

Will you be watching Trump’s inauguration live? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“ALL WON WITH EASE, CALM, & PROFESSIONALISM. Republicans are being praised for having run a ‘legendary’ campaign!” Trump continued.

“Democrats are being excoriated for their effort, having wasted 2.5 Billion Dollars, much of it unaccounted for, with some being used to illegally buy endorsements ($11,000,000 to Beyoncé, who never even sang a song, $2,000,000 to Oprah for doing next to nothing, and even $500,000 to Reverend AL, a professional con man and instigator, who agreed to ‘interview’ their ‘star spangled’ candidates, Kamala and Joe).”

In another Truth Social post, Trump noted that Republicans need to band together to overcome expected Democratic opposition.

“We just won a Historic Landslide and Mandate from the American People, but Senate Democrats are organizing to improperly stall and delay the confirmation process of many of our Great Nominees. They will try all sorts of tricks starting very soon. Republicans must not allow them to do that,” Trump wrote.

“We have a Country to run, and many big problems to solve, mostly created by Democrats. REPUBLICANS, BE SMART AND TOUGH!!!” Trump wrote.

President Trump and First Lady Melania making their entrance to the New Year’s Eve gala at Mar-a-Lago. Happy new year everyone! pic.twitter.com/8ayON6fbOm — Doug Billings (@DougBillings) January 1, 2025

Reflecting the disciplined approach Trump is taking to his second term, Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff, is urging nominees who require Senate approval to avoid social media as their confirmation hearings approach, according to the New York Post.

“While this instruction has been delivered previously, I am reiterating that no member of the incoming administration or Transition speaks for the United States or the President-elect himself,” Wiles wrote in a memo.

“Accordingly, all intended nominees should refrain from any public social media posts without prior approval of the incoming White House counsel.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.