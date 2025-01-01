Share
News
On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump gave New Years Eve remarks to guests at Mar-a-Lago's celebration in Palm Beach, Florida.
On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump gave New Years Eve remarks to guests at Mar-a-Lago's celebration in Palm Beach, Florida. (@margomartin / X screen shot)

With Mic in Hand, Trump Gives New Year Message - Listen Close, And You'll Hear His 2025 Vow for America

 By Jack Davis  January 1, 2025 at 9:16am
Share

President-elect Donald Trump unveiled his New Year’s resolution Tuesday night with less than three weeks to go before his is sworn in as president.

“Our country will be better than ever before,” Trump said during a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, according to a video posted to X.

As Trump has inched closer to taking office, his social media messages have implored Republicans to join him in accomplishing the work voters elected him to do.

For example, in a Truth Social post calling for Republicans to unite behind House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump urged Republicans to build off of their election victories.

“LETS NOT BLOW THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN. The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration,” Trump wrote.

“We are the Party of COMMON SENSE, a primary reason that we WON, in a landslide, the magnificent and historic Presidential Election of 2024. ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, 312 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES, AND THE POPULAR VOTE BY MILLIONS OF VOTERS.

Will you be watching Trump’s inauguration live?

“ALL WON WITH EASE, CALM, & PROFESSIONALISM. Republicans are being praised for having run a ‘legendary’ campaign!” Trump continued.

“Democrats are being excoriated for their effort, having wasted 2.5 Billion Dollars, much of it unaccounted for, with some being used to illegally buy endorsements ($11,000,000 to Beyoncé, who never even sang a song, $2,000,000 to Oprah for doing next to nothing, and even $500,000 to Reverend AL, a professional con man and instigator, who agreed to ‘interview’ their ‘star spangled’ candidates, Kamala and Joe).”

In another Truth Social post, Trump noted that Republicans need to band together to overcome expected Democratic opposition.

“We just won a Historic Landslide and Mandate from the American People, but Senate Democrats are organizing to improperly stall and delay the confirmation process of many of our Great Nominees. They will try all sorts of tricks starting very soon. Republicans must not allow them to do that,” Trump wrote.

Related:
Bernie Sanders Announces Legislation to Codify Trump's 'Great' Campaign Proposal

“We have a Country to run, and many big problems to solve, mostly created by Democrats. REPUBLICANS, BE SMART AND TOUGH!!!” Trump wrote.

Reflecting the disciplined approach Trump is taking to his second term, Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff, is urging nominees who require Senate approval to avoid social media as their confirmation hearings approach, according to the New York Post.

“While this instruction has been delivered previously, I am reiterating that no member of the incoming administration or Transition speaks for the United States or the President-elect himself,” Wiles wrote in a memo.

“Accordingly, all intended nominees should refrain from any public social media posts without prior approval of the incoming White House counsel.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




With Mic in Hand, Trump Gives New Year Message - Listen Close, And You'll Hear His 2025 Vow for America
New York Times Facing $250 Million Lawsuit as Disturbing Hollywood Feud Gets Ugly: Report
'Terrorist Attack' Hits America, 'Mass Casualty' Event Confirmed
'Like Something Out of the Sopranos': Two Paving Companies Allegedly Brawl at Job Site, Resulting in Multiple Arrests
Camera Catches Would-Be Arsonist as He Sets Wrong Thing on Fire - His Pants - Then Goes Streaking Into Night
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation