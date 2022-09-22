Homeland Security Confirms Venezuela Sending 'Violent Criminals' to US, According to GOP Rep

The Department of Homeland Security has reportedly verified that the Venezuelan government is releasing violent criminals from its prisons and sending them to the United States.

GOP Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas tweeted Sunday, “DHS confirms that Venezuela empties prisons and sends violent criminals to our southern border.”

“President Trump warned us about this years ago,” Nehls added.

Fox News contributor Sara Carter, who has reported extensively from the border, responded to Nehl’s tweet, “This is exactly what I have been warning about. We are being exploited at Biden’s chaotic purposeful border policy by all our adversaries.”

This is exactly what I have been warning about 👇 We are being exploited at Biden’s chaotic purposeful border policy by all our adversaries. Not just Venezuela but China with Fentanyl using the cartels as their proxies – among others. Thanks for confirming. Now what @POTUS ? https://t.co/NWdE0mllP3 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) September 18, 2022



When Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency in 2015, he said the U.S. had become the “dumping ground for everybody else’s problems.”

“They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people,” he said.

Nehls’ tweet came the same day that Breitbart reported that a DHS intelligence report received by U.S. Border Patrol agents instructed them to be on the lookout for Venezuelan convicts.

“The report … indicates the Venezuelan government, under the leadership of Nicolás Maduro Moros, is purposely freeing inmates — including some convicted of murder, rape, and extortion,” according to the news outlet.

Randy Clark, the writer of the Breitbart piece, is a 32-year veteran of Border Patrol, having directed operations at nine Border Patrol stations within the Del Rio, Texas, sector, his byline states.

A Customs and Border Protection source told Clark that Maduro’s releasing of convicts is reminiscent of a similar action taken by Cuban dictator Fidel Castro during the Mariel boatlift in 1980.

The source said that identifying Venezuelan convicts among the thousands of illegal migrants is nearly impossible.

NEW: Good morning from Eagle Pass, TX, where another large group of approx 200+ migrants just crossed illegally onto private property. Almost all of them are single adults, mostly from Venezuela. Somebody hung a Venezuelan flag on the barbed wire fence built by TX here. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/yIx2vdiEqn — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 12, 2022



Between October 2021 and July 2022, “more than 130,000 Venezuelan migrants have been encountered after entering the United States illegally,” Breitbart reported, citing CBP statistics.

Over 2.1 million migrants had been encountered at the southwest border in fiscal year 2022 as of the end of August, which set a new record.

That is up from approximately 1.7 million in FY 2021 and 458,000 in FY 2020, the last year of Trump’s presidency.

Patriot Project reached out to DHS and CBP for comment but had received no response at the time of publication.

