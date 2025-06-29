Honeymoon Ends in Horror When Lightning Strikes

News like this reminds us of how fragile we are in the face of nature’s immense power, and how in an instant everything can change.

On a delayed honeymoon with his wife in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, just south of Daytona Beach, Jake Rosencranz was standing in ankle-deep water when he was struck by a bolt of lightning, according to Tammy Malphurs of the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, and reported by The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

According to Malphurs, when the incident occurred around midday, lifeguards had not yet begun to clear the beaches near 27th Avenue while a storm was several miles to the west.







Rosencranz was originally from Boston and graduated in 2017 from the University of Denver.

He was a special projects division leader for Behm Consulting Group.

In an interview with the News-Journal, Nick Behm, a friend and colleague of Rosencranz’s, said that “he was super creative, hardworking, and his smile lit up every room that he was in.”

He and Leah were married in 2023 and lived in Colorado.

Before Jake’s death was confirmed, Sky News reported that Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted the following message on Facebook: “Saying a prayer for this young man and his wife. They were visiting our beaches to celebrate their marriage. In one terrifying second everything changed. My heart goes out to them tonight.”

Jake passed away on Saturday morning and is the first lightning fatality in Florida in 2025, and the fourth fatality in the U.S.

The three earlier fatalities which have occurred in 2025 include one in North Carolina and one in Mississippi, both while fishing in a boat, and one in Texas while golfing, as reported by the National Weather Service.

In their publication on lightning safety, the National Weather Service explained that lightning often strikes outside of rain areas and can strike as far as 10 to 12 miles from a storm, which can be further than the sound of thunder can travel.

The News-Journal reported that just minutes before Rosencranz was struck, two golfers were also recently hit near the beach and their conditions are currently unknown.

Rosecranz’s brother-in-law, David Curtis, has started a GoFundMe campaign in order to financially support Leah.

“He was an incredible husband to my sister Leah and family member to all,” Curtis wrote. “His memory will continue to be a blessing to all who were fortunate enough to know him.”

Sky News reported that Chitwood followed up on the incident, saying, “At 29 years old, he should have had many more anniversaries with her for years to come.”

Chitwood added, “Sending sincere condolences to this young woman on behalf of all of us in Volusia County who were hoping against hope that the diligent efforts of our lifeguards, EMS team and ER staff would bring him back to her.”

