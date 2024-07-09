A meeting of the House Democratic Caucus was reportedly a somber occasion likened to a funeral, painting a grim picture of President Joe Biden’s chances in the coming presidential election.

Democrats met Tuesday in Washington in a closed-door meeting, the caucus’ first since Biden’s dismal performance June 27 in his first presidential debate against the presumptive Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

The few bits of information reporters were able to glean from politicians exiting the meeting are anything but good news for Biden.

“One House Democrat supportive of Biden told me it ‘felt like a funeral,'” Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman said in a post on X.

“There is definitely no consensus on Biden,” he said. “Lots of talk about how difficult the situation is for Dems.”

The Democrats’ motivation for replacing Biden seems clear. According to Sherman, Rep. Mark Takano said polls showed the president was losing in his California district, an area Biden easily carried in 2020.

INSIDE THE ROOM — The House Democratic Caucus meeting about President Joe Biden’s political standing is starting to empty out. One House Democrat supportive of Biden told me it “felt like a funeral.” There is definitely no consensus on Biden. Lots of talk about how difficult… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 9, 2024

Sherman also indicated that a top candidate for Biden’s replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris, was not exactly a hit among the Democrats.

Despite her lack of support, Harris is the only person able to inherit the Biden campaign’s infrastructure and multimillion-dollar war chest.

Other reports painted an even darker picture of Biden’s future heading the Democratic Party ticket.

“I’m concerned about him dragging the ticket down,” Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois said as he left the meeting, according to Semafor reporter Kaia Goba. “I don’t think he should stay in the race.”

“I’m concerned about him dragging the ticket down,” Rep. Quigley leaving today’s Democratic caucus meeting. “I don’t think he should stay in the race.” He said he’a sworn to secrecy about who else shares the same sentiment and is “already off the Christmas card list” — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) July 9, 2024

It appears many in the would-be coalition are not openly speaking out against Biden for fear of what those within their party might do, but the doubts about his ability are reportedly widespread.

“I haven’t talked to one [Democrat] who privately says they think Biden is capable of running and beating Trump at this point,” Punchbowl’s Heather Caygle reported.

Here’s the thing, Jake/Bres/I have talked to a lot of Democrats and do so quite frequently. I haven’t talked to one who privately says they think Biden is capable of running and beating Trump at this point. The debate was just a public airing of the concerns many of them have… https://t.co/6ApJvDqAmF — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) July 9, 2024

Regardless of what was decided internally at the private meeting, Democrats have an unenviable task ahead of them.

They will soon have to choose between limping Biden through to Election Day or simply throwing the nomination to the wolves — and hoping whoever comes out on top will be able to defeat Trump.

