Commentary

House Democratic Caucus Meeting Likened to 'Funeral' as the Reality of Biden's Chances Becomes Clear

 By Jared Harris  July 9, 2024 at 11:10am
A meeting of the House Democratic Caucus was reportedly a somber occasion likened to a funeral, painting a grim picture of President Joe Biden’s chances in the coming presidential election.

Democrats met Tuesday in Washington in a closed-door meeting, the caucus’ first since Biden’s dismal performance June 27 in his first presidential debate against the presumptive Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

The few bits of information reporters were able to glean from politicians exiting the meeting are anything but good news for Biden.

“One House Democrat supportive of Biden told me it ‘felt like a funeral,'” Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman said in a post on X.

“There is definitely no consensus on Biden,” he said. “Lots of talk about how difficult the situation is for Dems.”

The Democrats’ motivation for replacing Biden seems clear. According to Sherman, Rep. Mark Takano said polls showed the president was losing in his California district, an area Biden easily carried in 2020.

Sherman also indicated that a top candidate for Biden’s replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris, was not exactly a hit among the Democrats.

Will Biden be replaced as the Democratic nominee?

Despite her lack of support, Harris is the only person able to inherit the Biden campaign’s infrastructure and multimillion-dollar war chest.

Other reports painted an even darker picture of Biden’s future heading the Democratic Party ticket.

“I’m concerned about him dragging the ticket down,” Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois said as he left the meeting, according to Semafor reporter Kaia Goba. “I don’t think he should stay in the race.”

It appears many in the would-be coalition are not openly speaking out against Biden for fear of what those within their party might do, but the doubts about his ability are reportedly widespread.

“I haven’t talked to one [Democrat] who privately says they think Biden is capable of running and beating Trump at this point,” Punchbowl’s Heather Caygle reported.

Regardless of what was decided internally at the private meeting, Democrats have an unenviable task ahead of them.

They will soon have to choose between limping Biden through to Election Day or simply throwing the nomination to the wolves — and hoping whoever comes out on top will be able to defeat Trump.

Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017.
