House with Pro-Trump Display Targeted by Shooter for Second Time

A Seattle woman said she believes a shooting that occurred at her home on Sunday may have been political in nature, after a window with Trump stickers and an American flag was shot at.

The shooting also damaged a truck with a flag on it, and police are now investigating the incident, KCPQ in Seattle reported.

KCPQ’s Jennifer Dowling posted a picture of the window to the social media site Bluesky.

Behind the bullet riddled window were slogans like: “Police Lives Matter,” a Trump picture with the words “FIGHT, FIGHT FIGHT,” a picture of the U.S. with the words “America Love it or Leave it,” and a confederate flag sticker.

A homeowner in Ballard believes a shooting that left several holes in her windows early Sunday morning may have been politically motivated due to the signs that she had in her window. #fox13 #fox13seattle #ballard #washington #seattle @fox13seattle.bsky.social [image or embed] — jenniferdowling.bsky.social (@jenniferdowling.bsky.social) July 7, 2025 at 11:50 PM

The woman, who is keeping her identity secret, said the shooting happened in the early morning hours as bullets came flying through her window just after 3 a.m.

The homeowner told KCPQ that this wasn’t the first time her house has been shot at. She claimed this is the second shooting in only two years.

The house was reportedly targeted on New Year’s Eve 2023. During the first shooting, she said a bullet flew into one of her cabinets. Thankfully, the shutters were closed and reduced the impact of the shot.

The homeowner remains defiant, however, and said she will not be taking down any of the stickers, flags, or political statements she has on the property. She is also planning on putting up security cameras to capture future incidents.

This is a serious issue. Will Democrats come out and condemn this type of violence? I think not.

It will satisfy the fringe of their voter base if they don’t challenge the idea that she had it coming — if only for the confederate flag — and don’t acknowledge that the shooting even occurred.

If that ends up being the case, what about showing some minimal concern for people inside the house, who had nothing to do with the stickers? What about her neighbors or nearby children? What if one of their constituents was walking by and got hit with a stray bullet?

This isn’t just an issue of right vs. left. We cannot allow maniacs to open fire on private residences because they don’t like someone’s politics. That’s anarchy. Plain and simple.

When the media and the far left feed the notion that President Donald Trump is an evil Hitler-like figure, people are going to continue taking it to heart.

Certain radicals now feel — and will continue feel — that murder is the only way to fix things.

Our country is already terribly divided. Only three months ago people driving Tesla vehicles were under attack.

Even if they purchased the vehicle before Elon Musk supported Trump, they were openly attacked, spit on, had their cars keyed, and got pulled into public altercations as if they were war criminals.

The media has tremendous power to cover these issues and highlight how insane these actions are. But they almost never do.

Instead, they continue to push division, fear, anger, hatred, and lies. All the while claiming the moral high ground and convincing a large portion of the country that they’re the good guys.

