Watch: San Francisco Tesla Owner Nearly Run Off Interstate in Latest Seeming Attack

Telsa owners are now on high alert as their cars are being targeted across the country.

In a video posted to social media platform X on Thursday by Tesla Owners Silcon Valley, a man narrated a moment he captured on his Tesla’s sentry camera, appearing to show a red Chevy Trailblazer running his car off the road.

BREAKING: A Red Chevy Trailblazer just ran me off the road in the middle of the highway. His name license plate is 6JJS207 What the heck is wrong with people? I’m filing a police report right now. pic.twitter.com/idzkrVznks — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) March 27, 2025

“He is running me off the freaking road,” the Tesla driver explained, pointing to the Chevy on the screen.

“Look at this. This is just insane,” he continued as the Trailblazer could cleary be seen veering into his lane.

“What is wrong with people? This is just crazy,” he asked almost in disbelief.

Before commenting, the possibility should be addressed that this was a simple mistake.

People stare at their phones while driving; accidents happen every day. This is possibly a near miss by a reckless driver who could have gotten someone hurt had the Tesla owner not been paying attention.

With that possibility in mind, note the deliberate driving patterns of the Trailblazer.

Typically, when someone makes a mistake like veering into another lane and corrects for it, the vehicle will suddenly shift as they come to the realization they are drifting over and quickly correct for it.

The Trailblazer does not do any of that.

The driver seemingly put themselves in the Tesla owner’s lane on purpose before driving on. There are no quick corrections or indications the Trailblazer had not meant to do it.

Based on the politically motivated attacks on Teslas in recent weeks, it is hard not to wonder if the driver of the Chevy holds a grudge against the Department of Government Efficiency Chair and Tesla owner Elon Musk.

For weeks, videos from Tesla sentry cameras have caught vandals keying cars while dealerships and charging stations are also targeted.

What exactly has Musk done?

You could chalk up his inauguration day hand gestures to an awkward moment that leftists desperately want to be his coming out as a Nazi, but what about DOGE?

We cannot continue to go down the path of ballooning debt as we handsomely pay do-nothing bureaucrats and dish out money to causes with no apparent benefit to our country.

Even if legitimate criticisms of DOGE exist, how does vandalizing personal property or running someone off the road prove it?

These are criminal acts.

This is only going to get worse if justice is not meted out quickly and harshly.

