Elon Musk’s detractors are at it again, claiming that he is no supporter of free speech after he instituted a new rule to limit accounts whose sole use for Twitter is to drive users to other social media platforms.

Musk, of course, bought Twitter for $44 billion claiming that it was an important tool for America and the world to practice a right to free speech.

In fact, he was so dedicated to the ideals of free speech that his first Tweet as the social media giant’s owner was four simple words: “The Bird is Freed.”

But Musk has also been on the move limiting people, too, most recently by suspending a group of left-wing journalists who he accused of doxing the real-time whereabouts of his family and putting their lives in danger.

Only days later, though, the Twitter boss backtracked and lifted the suspensions after Twitter users spoke against his punishments.

More changes are in the air at Twitter. On Sunday, Twitter made another change to its policy that had left-wingers charging Musk with hypocrisy over free speech concerns.

On Sunday, Twitter alerted users to a new policy, entitled the “Promotion of alternative social platforms policy,” which is a new rule about advertising other social media platforms on Twitter.

“We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter,” the new policy alert began.

We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

Is Twitter improving under Elon Musk? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Specifically,” the announcement continued, “we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.”

Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

Still, despite the claims of detractors, Twitter noted that this new policy is not intended to delete just any link to other platforms.

“We still allow cross-posting content from any social media platform. Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy,” the announcement concluded.

We still allow cross-posting content from any social media platform. Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

Clearly, this policy is only aimed at accounts created solely to push Twitter users to other social media outlets. It is not intended to stop users from talking about things happening elsewhere, but to stop accounts with the sole purpose of stealing away Twitter’s users.

Regardless of the new rule’s clarity, many decided that Musk was simply engaging in putting limits on free speech.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey led off by questioning the new rule.

Leftist journalist Ross McCafferty tried to turn the new rule into an attack on the conservative Libs of TikTok:

You mean like libs of tiktok? — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) December 18, 2022

Clearly, McCafferty has a reading comprehension problem. The Libs of TikTok account does not exist to drive people to TikTok. It exists to ridicule users who post inane or outrageous content on TikTok. Libs of TikTok is as far from being a promoter of TikTok as you can get and still be talking about it.

Disgraced former congressman and “yes” vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, Justin Amash, also complained about the new rule, calling it “shortsighted.”

This is incredibly shortsighted. Twitter should strive to be a more open environment, not less open. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 18, 2022

If the policy is implemented as written, it does not appear to be a limit to free speech at all. But, as in all things, time will tell.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.