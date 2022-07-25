Hulu Refuses to Satisfy the Woke Crowd in What Dems Call 'Outrageous, Offensive' Move

The television streaming service Hulu has declined to run Democrats’ campaign ads about abortion, guns and the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol incursion, infuriating candidates who intend to run on these issues, according to The Washington Post.

Hulu, which is owned by Disney, rejected joint ads about guns and abortion from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Governors Association, the Post reported on Monday.

Leaders of these committees scheduled a call with Hulu to discuss the company’s concerns, but Hulu canceled the call and stalled in later communications about the ads, according to the report.

The ads Hulu rejected were run by Disney and by a local Disney-affiliated ABC affiliate, the Post reported.

BREAKING: @Hulu is rejecting ads talking about the GOP’s record on abortion, gun safety, and other key issues leading up to the midterms. Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous, offensive, and another step down a dangerous path for our country. https://t.co/kqFGFkAjoJ — Democratic Governors (@DemGovs) July 25, 2022

Hulu has a policy of not running controversial content in ads and, unlike broadcast television networks, is not bound by federal law to give equal opportunities to political parties in its advertisements, according to the Post.

Democratic Party leaders and candidates criticized Hulu’s ad policy as a threat to democracy and claimed Hulu is blocking them from mobilizing young voters over the issues they care most about.

“To not discuss these topics in my campaign ad is to not address the most important issues facing the United States,” Suraj Patel, a Democratic congressional candidate in New York City, wrote in a letter to the CEOs of Disney and Hulu.

“Your ban on mobilization messaging has a perverse effect on Democracy,” Patel claimed.

Hulu rejected one of Patel’s ads that mentioned abortion, gun violence, climate change and Jan. 6 because the topics were too sensitive, according to his letter.

“Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous, offensive, and another step down a dangerous path for our country,” the executive directors of the DSCC, DCCC and DGA told the Post.

I’ve never seen political ads on Hulu, Republican or Democrat, and I’ve had the ad sponsored version for years. This is not censorship, it is freedom of speech. Hulu is choosing not to air political ads. I’m thankful for it, even being a democrat. I don’t want political ads. — Jordan (@ohsnapzbrah) July 26, 2022

Disney did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

