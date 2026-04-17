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These aren't fly-by-night outfits - they're the big institutions your grandmother trusted, now being forced by competition to hand out the best deal in consumer finance.
These aren't fly-by-night outfits - they're the big institutions your grandmother trusted, now being forced by competition to hand out the best deal in consumer finance. (FinanceBuzz)

Banks Have Been Charging You Up to 25% Interest for Years – Here's One Way to Make Them Stop

 By Sponsored Content  April 17, 2026 at 6:00am
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Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

Right now, the same banks that spent billions lobbying are charging you up to 25% to carry a balance you already earned. They’re not worried you’ll find out. Most people never do.

Here’s the number they don’t want you doing the math on: At 25% APR, a $6,000 balance costs you $1,500 a year in pure interest. Every year. Money that vanishes completely — no equity, no asset, nothing to show for it. Just gone, straight into a vault thicker than their lobbying bill.

Right now, a handful of cards are handing out 0% APR for up to 21 months on both new purchases and balance transfers. No tricks. No fine print only a Harvard lawyer can decode. Just 21 months where every dollar you pay goes toward the balance — not into the bank’s pocket.

Move $6,000 over in the first 60 days. Pay $285 a month. Balance hits zero before the intro period ends. That’s $1,500 you kept. The bank gets nothing.

These aren’t fly-by-night outfits — they’re the big institutions your grandmother trusted, now being forced by competition to hand out the best deal in consumer finance. No annual fee. Some waive late fees entirely. Up to 5% cash back on top of the 0% period.

The application takes five minutes. Most people get an answer before their coffee gets cold.

A tip: Don’t apply for one. Apply for your top three at the same time, and use whichever gets approved first.

Click here – check which cards you qualify for right now, before this window closes and the banks go back to collecting what they’ve always collected from people who didn’t know there was another option.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

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