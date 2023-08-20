After surviving crack and alcohol addiction, Hunter Biden apparently now wants to test whether he can handle being struck down by a bolt of lightning.

Given that the first son’s sweetheart plea deal fell apart and a “special counsel” has been named — however flawed — in the investigation of his tax and gun legal problems, you’d think the man (I use that term in the biological, not maturational, sense) would be maintaining a low profile and keeping his mouth shut.

But this is Hunter Biden we’re talking about — the man who felt he really needed to record every sordid moment of his lewd, drug-fueled romps with sex workers on his personal computer, which he just happened to forget at a Delaware repair shop. So, of course he’s not doing that.

Even still, it’s a little hard to swallow the chutzpah of what Hunter pulled at a Marietta, Georgia, bar mitzvah on Aug. 12 — the day after the special counsel was named, according to the New York Post.

Biden and his wife, Melissa, had traveled to the ceremony to celebrate the coming of age of Jayden Cohen, the 13-year-old son of Melissa’s brother. During the solemn event at Congregation Etz Chaim, Hunter gave the traditional “Prayer for the Country.” It came out, however, a bit more like the “Prayer for the Son of the Big Guy.”

“Our God and God of our ancestors,” Biden said. “Pour out your blessings upon [our] leaders and judges … Help them understand the rules of justice.”

Later in the prayer, described by the Post as “lengthy,” Biden added, “Grant us the knowledge to judge justly.”

Now, to be fair, it’s unclear whether this language was Hunter’s idea in the first place: “Visibly unpracticed in his role, Biden neglected to take a prayer book to the podium, forcing Rabbi Daniel Dorsch to lend his own,” the Post reported.

“And much like his father President Biden, who has made a habit of losing his sense of direction onstage, he milled about the sanctuary in confusion when his prayer was complete.”

Is the Hunter Biden case being handled fairly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Perhaps the rabbi is a Republican — or at least someone with a sense of right and wrong that extends beyond political affiliation.

However, is Hunter Biden so dense that, upon thinking about the words coming out of his mouth, he didn’t have enough awareness to skip over the parts about “justice” that might be a bit, shall we say, “problematic”?

Just to be clear: The reason there’s even a “special counsel” in the first place — however flawed — is that, despite obvious probable cause to charge the first son on tax and gun felonies, prosecutors offered him a plea deal so convoluted, irregular and seemingly designed to provide broad immunity for a whole host of other potential violations Hunter wasn’t pleading guilty to that the presiding judge blew the whole thing up.

District Judge Maryellen Noreika called the terms “confusing,” “not straightforward,” “atypical” and “unprecedented,” according to CNN, and told lawyers to hash out the irregularities. They didn’t — and, at long last, a special counsel was appointed to oversee the case, something that should have happened at the beginning, considering the president’s Department of Justice was investigating the president’s son in a politically loaded case.

The problem? The “special counsel” that Attorney General Merrick Garland picked was David Weiss — the same U.S. attorney who negotiated that “confusing,” “not straightforward,” “atypical” and “unprecedented” plea deal.

In other words, the guy who put the fix in the first time has just been given a super-duper new title to put the fix in the second time.

If this cover-up were any more transparent it would be air.

And one day later, Hunter Biden had the sheer audacity to stand in front of a temple congregation and beseech G-d to “pour out your blessings upon [our] leaders and judges … Help them understand the rules of justice.”

My guess is that the Almighty held back on the lightning because he thought it was unfair for the congregation to suffer collateral property damage. Insurance premiums are already bad enough these days.

The downside to the display of heavenly restraint was a missed chance at an object lesson — because apparently, the folks at Congregation Etz Chaim treated America’s most famous shiftless degenerate failson as if he were a guest of honor.

“You would have thought Paul McCartney was there in the room, the way people were ga-ga over him,” an unnamed synagogue insider told the Post..

“You know, he’s not exactly a role model,” the source added, with considerable understatement. “But if they were divided about him coming, they’re not talking about it. Because it’s still not politically correct to say anything negative within the Jewish community regarding the Bidens.”

While one understands demographical political loyalties, we’re talking about Hunter Biden — an influence-peddling, escort-procuring, dope-smoking wasteoid whose recent attempt to clean up his image and life just so happened to felicitously align with 1) his father’s presidential campaign and 2) an investigation into his immoral lifestyle and questionable livelihood.

Nobody’s saying he shouldn’t be allowed in a house of worship. However, he shouldn’t be treated as a celebrity there when his celebrity derives from the fact he’s the debauched son of the president — and he certainly shouldn’t be giving a prayer about the “rules of justice,” which have yet to apply to Hunter in any substantive way despite a lifetime spent inviting their consequences.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.