Hunter Biden Suddenly Caves to House Republicans After Risk of Being Held in Contempt

Presidential son Hunter Biden, facing continued congressional procedures that could have ended with is being held in contempt of Congress, has apparently agreed to appear next month before two House committees to be deposed.

Biden will appear on Feb. 28 before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, chaired by James Comer, and the House Committee on the Judiciary, chaired by Jim Jordan.

The two committee chairs issued a brief “joint statement” that Comer shared in a post to X Thursday afternoon.

“Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024,” according to the statement. “His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates.

“We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony,” the two Republicans added.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Hunter Biden will appear before @GOPoversight & @JudiciaryGOP for a deposition on February 28, 2024. Hunter’s deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates that are scheduled over the next few weeks. Our work isn’t done.👇 pic.twitter.com/TuMLrjhdJv — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) January 18, 2024

The post to X listed five of the “Biden family members and associates” scheduled to be interviewed by the committees, and noted that an interview with President Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, was in the works but had not yet been scheduled.

It concluded by noting that the committees were working to schedule testimony from still more potential witnesses.

Do you expect any surprising revelations from Hunter Biden's testimony? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Our work isn’t done,” Comer wrote in his post.

Jordan didn’t post his own comments on X, but did share two posts from the Oversight Committee’s account about Hunter Biden’s upcoming testimony.

One of those posts essentially re-iterated the statement he and Comer had issued (although it’s not really fair to call Jordan’s post a “reiteration,” since he put it on social media about a minute before Comer did).

The other post was shorter — and some might say sweeter.

🚨 HUNTER BIDEN DEPOSITION. CONFIRMED. FEBRUARY 28. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 18, 2024

Fox News reported that Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, had requested a new subpoena, claiming that the earlier subpoena was not valid because it had been issued prior to the House vote to authorize the impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

“If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition,” Lowell wrote, according to Fox. “We will accept such a subpoena on Mr. Biden’s behalf.”

Comer and Jordan argued that the original subpoenas were, in fact, “lawful and … legally enforceable,” but nonetheless agreed to issue new ones “as an accommodation to Mr. Biden.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.