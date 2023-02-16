Hunter Biden's Law License Administratively Suspended in State of Connecticut

Hunter Biden’s Connecticut law license has been suspended.

The administrative action isn’t related to the younger Biden’s history of drug use or insider business dealings.

The president’s son failed to pay the $75 Client Security Fund fee required to practice law in the state.

His license was administratively suspended in June, according to Connecticut Judicial Branch records obtained by Breitbart.

The troubled member of the Biden political family has been previously suspended twice before — both times for failing to pay the required fee for licensed attorneys in the state.

It’s unclear why he’s declined to pay the fees required to remain in standing with the state bar.

Hunter Biden registered his Connecticut law license at a Washington, D.C. office space in which he conducted business with a Chinese energy company, CEFC China Energy, according to Breitbart.

The younger Biden eventually terminated his office space lease at the building in question after a planned venture with the foreign company failed to materialize.

Officials of the Washington, D.C. Bar’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel initially told Breitbart that Hunter Biden was “not a member of the D.C. Bar.”

A representative of the organization later clarified that Biden was in fact a barred attorney — claiming that officials had forgotten to use the younger Biden’s legal first name of “Robert” in a search of their records.

Bar records list him as an attorney in good standing in the district.

Connecticut Judicial Branch regulations list “substance abuse not under control” as conduct unfitting of practicing attorneys in the state.

Hunter Biden was separated in 2013 from the Navy Reserve after failing a drug test for cocaine use.

The attorney’s “laptop from hell” contains video and photo evidence of his drug use, and Hunter described his own experience with addiction in a 2021 memoir.

It’s unclear if Hunter Biden is still actively practicing law at all, amid a series of controversies stemming from his own drug use and leverage of his family connections for personal gain.

The disgraced younger Biden is weighing a more aggressive legal defense in the face of incoming Republican subpoenas and investigations on the part of the new Congress, according to The Washington Post.

Hunter Biden remains under federal investigation for potential firearms violations and his own tax affairs.

