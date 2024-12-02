Hunter Biden's Pardon Begins on a Very Particular Date That Was 'Surely Not Chosen at Random'

Leave it to the derelict president to save his worst act — as both a father and a leader — for last.

Lame duck President Joe Biden — clearly with zero rips to give with just a little over a month left of his disastrous presidency — pardoned his pathetic, overgrown man-child of a son late Sunday.

(Neither here nor there, but it says a lot about the cowardly character of Joe that he chose to announce this late on Thanksgiving week Sunday, when he knew national pushback would be minimal.)

Mind you, this isn’t some pardon for anything specific that Hunter has been found guilty of, but an all-encompassing blanket pardon for anything else he could be guilty of.

Yes, as even the left-leaning Politico noted, Hunter Biden’s pardon is the most comprehensive and sweeping pardon seen since a certain Richard Nixon was pardoned by President Gerald Ford.

Funny how the left tries to paint President-elect Donald Trump in Nixon-esque strokes, and yet it’s the allegedly upstanding Democratic president’s son who needs the Nixon-esque pardon.

And if there was any doubt that the elder Biden knows exactly what he’s doing and what he’s protecting his son from, look no further than the peculiar period of time that Hunter’s pardon covers.

Politico — again, a left-leaning outlet — had its hand forced as it called out that very timing.

“The starting date of Jan. 1, 2014, in the Biden pardon was surely not chosen randomly: Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company, in April 2014, while his father was vice president,” Politico noted. “Republicans have accused the younger Biden of illegally profiting off his position on that board.”

Is Biden the worst president of the century? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (4 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Republicans have also accused Joe “Big Guy” Biden of also directly benefiting from this allegedly illegal profiteering. So, yeah. There’s a lot for Joe to cover here, and the naked brazenness of it did not go unnoticed on social media.

Ben Shapiro, without needing to add any context, simply noted the timing of the pardon.

The pardon period covered begins January 1, 2014.

Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma in April 2014. https://t.co/F5s07OigqU — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 2, 2024

Truly incredible that Joe Biden pardoned Hunter starting in 2014 — the year he was appointed a board member of Burisma. You can’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/N3ytE0nOzU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 2, 2024

Meanwhile, conservative reporter Greg Price called the timing “truly incredible,” while adding, “You can’t make it up.”

You can’t make it up because you don’t have to.

Biden, by virtually any meaningful metric, has been a bad president, husband, man, (an especially scummy) grandfather — and yes, father, too.

Look, as a father myself, I get it. I understand the siren call to protect and coddle your son, no matter what.

But my son is still in diapers. Hunter Biden, despite his aversion for clothes, ain’t a dang toddler. At a certain point, fathers do far more harm than good by coddling their children.

At a certain point, fathers must have that difficult and brutal conversation about what it means to be a man (for crying out loud, Hunter is a father himself) and what it means to be accountable.

One of the biggest scourges unleashed by the woke far-left is this constant need to infantilize anything and anyone until that difficult conversation devolves into baby babble — or Nixon-esque pardons … And here we are.

The pardon issued by Joe is a clear failure as a father. There’s no way to mince words about a father who won’t let his fully-grown, adult son fight (and lose) his own battles.

The fact that Biden appears to be covering his own butt with this pardon due to the dates covered? It’s just the cherry on top of the overarching Biden failure sundae.

Jan. 20 literally cannot come soon enough.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.