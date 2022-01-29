Share
Lifestyle

Husband Creates Amazing Backyard Surprise for Wife - Stunning Video

 By Amanda Thomason  January 29, 2022 at 9:45am
Share

Plenty of men and women have taken on the task of transforming old, unused spaces into something functional and enjoyable: Generally, those two categories include “man caves” and “she sheds.”

Really, they’re just places a person can call their own and get away to as a respite from the hustle and bustle of life.

One doting husband in Chandler’s Ford, Hampshire, recently had the creative idea to turn the family’s small, unused old shed into something special for his wife, whose 40th birthday was coming up.



An engineer by trade, 43-year-old Richard Binmore got to work planning the renovation.

Trending:
Schumer Helps Sign Ukraine's Death Warrant: Slimy Connections Between Dem, Putin's New Pipeline Surface

The dingy little shed had been on the property since 2006. It was only 7 feet by 5 feet, but it had a window and a door and plenty of potential.

Richard knew that while his wife Cheryl worked for England’s National Health Service by day, her passion was writing — and she’d authored several short stories already.

So he decided to outfit the space as a cozy writer’s retreat with the help of his dad and oldest son, Casey.

“She’s always wanted a space of her own to write, she has written several short stories and is always working on her next story,” Richard said, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“She works full time for the NHS and we have two young boys so having a quiet space which is hers is very calming.”

For right around £750 (just over $1,000), the three spruced up the shed. They had electricity and heating installed, put up bookcase wallpaper and made sure the space was comfortable.

They also installed shelves, a desk, a lamp, a chair and other second-hand pieces Richard nabbed for a deal.

Video of the reveal shows that Cheryl was surprised and very much approved of the thoughtful birthday gift.



Related:
WWII Veteran Makes Lifetime Achievement Years After Expected Date

“It was a 40th birthday present to my wife,” Richard continued.

“It was a lovely project with my father and my son Casey helping as well. Casey did the majority of the painting outside and enjoyed working with me and grandad.

“It’s quite small but it really does work quite well.”

Not only does the mother and author have a relaxing place to escape to, but Richard was able to create priceless memories working on the project with his father and son: a true win/win situation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Husband Creates Amazing Backyard Surprise for Wife - Stunning Video
Mother, Child Missing Since 2016 Found Only 25 Miles from Site of Initial Disappearance
Little Boy Jumps Into Action After Seeing Tragedy About to Strike Little Sister
Watch: Former Track Star Hunts Down Suspect in Daring Chase
Caught on Tape: Video Catches Moment Police, Good Samaritan Step In for Heroic Rescue
See more...

Conversation