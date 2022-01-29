Husband Creates Amazing Backyard Surprise for Wife - Stunning Video

Plenty of men and women have taken on the task of transforming old, unused spaces into something functional and enjoyable: Generally, those two categories include “man caves” and “she sheds.”

Really, they’re just places a person can call their own and get away to as a respite from the hustle and bustle of life.

One doting husband in Chandler’s Ford, Hampshire, recently had the creative idea to turn the family’s small, unused old shed into something special for his wife, whose 40th birthday was coming up.







An engineer by trade, 43-year-old Richard Binmore got to work planning the renovation.

The dingy little shed had been on the property since 2006. It was only 7 feet by 5 feet, but it had a window and a door and plenty of potential.

Richard knew that while his wife Cheryl worked for England’s National Health Service by day, her passion was writing — and she’d authored several short stories already.

So he decided to outfit the space as a cozy writer’s retreat with the help of his dad and oldest son, Casey.

“She’s always wanted a space of her own to write, she has written several short stories and is always working on her next story,” Richard said, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“She works full time for the NHS and we have two young boys so having a quiet space which is hers is very calming.”

For right around £750 (just over $1,000), the three spruced up the shed. They had electricity and heating installed, put up bookcase wallpaper and made sure the space was comfortable.

They also installed shelves, a desk, a lamp, a chair and other second-hand pieces Richard nabbed for a deal.

Video of the reveal shows that Cheryl was surprised and very much approved of the thoughtful birthday gift.







“It was a 40th birthday present to my wife,” Richard continued.

“It was a lovely project with my father and my son Casey helping as well. Casey did the majority of the painting outside and enjoyed working with me and grandad.

“It’s quite small but it really does work quite well.”

Not only does the mother and author have a relaxing place to escape to, but Richard was able to create priceless memories working on the project with his father and son: a true win/win situation.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.