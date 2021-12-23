Share
Lifestyle

Off-Duty Cop and Pregnant Wife Save Unconscious Couple They Spot in a Car on the Side of the Road

 By Amanda Thomason  December 23, 2021 at 3:10pm
Share

On Sunday, a family was on their way to a Christmas event when they spotted something disconcerting as they drove.

Joseph Wells and his wife, Lauren, of Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia, were driving through Carrollton when they saw what appeared to be two unresponsive people in a car that had been pulled to the side of the road.

Wells, who is also known as Cpl. Joseph Wells with the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department, was off-duty but couldn’t let the situation go uninvestigated, so they turned around to check it out.

When husband and wife approached the stopped car, it became clear that the couple inside was in dire straits, and the Wellses lost no time calling for backup and starting CPR — no small feat, especially given that Lauren was quite pregnant.

Trending:
Bad News for Biden: Electric Vehicle Market May Be Doomed Due to One Rare Mineral

The City of Chattahoochee Hills released a statement later, detailing the incident.

“As they drove past the vehicle, Corporal Wells noticed a male and female occupant slumped over inside,” the statement read. “Cpl. Wells turned around to check on the welfare of the individuals. In doing so, he discovered both were unconscious and not breathing.

“Cpl. Wells immediately called 9-1-1 and began CPR on the male. His wife Lauren, who is nine months pregnant, began CPR on the female occupant.

“They continued to provide these life-saving measures until emergency medical assistance arrived on the scene to take over. Both occupants were transported to the hospital.

“As a direct result of the expedient, lifesaving actions of Cpl. Wells and Lauren Wells, these two individuals survived and are alive today.”

The cause of the victims’ states has not been made public, but the city recognized the heroic couple’s “acute awareness, training, and quick action” and commended their efforts.

Chattahoochee Hills Police Chief Jim Little also recognized their fast thinking and said Wells’ actions are part of what makes him the best of the best.

“This incident is an example of the courage, leadership and duty Corporal Wells displays while working in Chattahoochee Hills,” Little said. “We are always on duty and ready to respond. I am thankful and proud of Corporal Wells and his wife, Lauren.”

Related:
Officers Work to Save Mother, Daughter and Cat from Fire: Nominated for Meritorious Service Medals

Locals also took notice, with Jenna Stamps sharing the Chattahoochee Hills news bulletin and commending the character of the family.

“It’s a miracle!!!” she posted. “I am so proud and extremely blessed to know Lauren & her husband!! These amazing people are a perfect example that there is so much good and light in this world!!

“A family can hug their loved ones this Christmas because of Lauren & Joseph Wells.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Off-Duty Cop and Pregnant Wife Save Unconscious Couple They Spot in a Car on the Side of the Road
Officers Work to Save Mother, Daughter and Cat from Fire: Nominated for Meritorious Service Medals
Family Strings 58-Year-Old Popcorn Garland to Keep Memory of Their 'Angel' Alive
When Patient Takes a Turn for the Worse, Nurse Adopts His Dog So It Won't Stay at the Shelter
Shock Waves Sent Through Town After Entire Bridge Gets Stolen
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!