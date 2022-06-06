Husband and Wife Fall Down 60-Foot Embankment While Trying to Rescue Their Dog

Most devoted dog owners will do whatever it takes to rescue a beloved pet when disaster strikes, including putting themselves in harm’s way.

Many times their response is reactionary, purely instinctual, and as such it can get everyone into even more dangerous predicaments that require professional intervention.

In one sad case out of Poulsbo, Washington, a couple and their dog were walking along the seaside bluffs when their dog went over the edge of the 60-foot embankment.

Both husband and wife ended up going after their pet and became trapped halfway down the bluffs. Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue was called to rescue them.

The dog did not survive the ordeal, but both its owners did, thanks to the work of the first responders.

CKFR & Navy Region Northwest working to rescue a man who is currently stuck halfway down a 60 foot embankment off NE Passage View Lane in Poulsbo.

The man and his wife were trying to rescue their dog who had gone over the embankment. We're sad to report the dog is deceased.

According to a post on Facebook, the CKFR used a drone to assess the situation and help rescuers formulate their plan of attack.

“CKFR & Navy Region Northwest working to rescue a man who is currently stuck halfway down a 60 foot embankment off NE Passage View Lane in Poulsbo,” the CKFR account tweeted on Wednesday.

One rescuer is already with the trapped male. A second rescuer is now descending.

“The man and his wife were trying to rescue their dog who had gone over the embankment. We’re sad to report the dog is deceased.”

The fire and rescue shared photos and video of their work and said that while it took some effort to get both to safety, neither the husband nor the wife was injured in the fall.

Crews were able to help the wife the rest of the way down the embankment. She’s not injured.

The male is also uninjured. Crews are rigging a system to lower a rescuer down to determine if he will be lowered or raised to safety.

More information as available.

~ PIO LiMarzi

“Crews were able to help the wife the rest of the way down the embankment,” one update read. “She’s not injured.

“The male is also uninjured. Crews are rigging a system to lower a rescuer down to determine if he will be lowered or raised to safety.”

The man has been rescued and evaluated. He doesn’t need medical care. — CK Fire and Rescue (@CKFireRescue) June 1, 2022

The husband was eventually lowered and was able to climb back to the top of the bluffs using a stairway.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputies retrieved the body of the dog.

