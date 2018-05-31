SECTIONS
‘I Crossed A Line:’ Samantha Bee Forced To Apologize After Media Onslaught

By Scott Kelnhofer
May 31, 2018 at 2:02pm

Comedian Samantha Bee issued an apology Thursday, one day after she used a vulgar expression aimed at Ivanka Trump.

Wednesday on her TBS show “Full Frontal,” Bee showed a photo Trump had posted on social media of her holding her son. Bee was angered by the picture because of recent stories about illegal immigrants being separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee said. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c—.”

The vulgarity in question was bleeped out during the broadcast.

Taking the insult further, Bee suggested that because President Donald Trump has said that he listens to the advice he receives from his daughter, Ivanka Trumpa should wear suggestive clothing in order to get her father’s attention.

“Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f—ing stop it,” Bee said.” Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”

After being slammed by many for the language she used, Bee apologized Thursday for her choice of words.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Bee said in a statement.

In a separate statement, TBS issued an apology of its own regarding what called Bee’s “vile” remark, saying it should not have let the word be part of the broadcast.

“Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night,” the network said. “Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

Coming a little more than 24 hours after comedian Roseanne Barr had her ABC sitcom canceled for making a racist joke about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett, there were many calls for Bee to held to the same kind of scrutiny as Barr received.

Bee’s remarks did cost her program a sponsor after Autotrader announced Thursday it was cutting ties with the program.

“The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company,” the company said in a statement. “As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

Barr weighed in on the Bee controversy, saying she doesn’t want to be the measuring stick in any debate over which comment was worse.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Bee’s comment was “vile and vicious.”

By: Scott Kelnhofer on May 31, 2018 at 2:02pm

