College Bans Group’s 9/11 Memorial Posters, Claims They’re Offensive to Muslims

Honoring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is an admirable cause, but one university says no matter how honorable the intent, such a memorial can’t be done with images of the World Trade Center attacks.

Administrators at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin have ruled that posters created for Young America’s Foundation’s 9/11: Never Forget Project create an “environment” where “students from a Muslim background would feel singled out and/or harassed.”

YAF undertakes its 9/11 memorial project at campuses around the country every year. The posters created for last year’s 9/11 remembrance sparked complaints.

The center image simply contains the phrase “Never Forget.” Among the images surrounding the center square are images of Americans being captured in Iran in 1979, the World Trade Center in flames in 2001, the murder of Ambassador Christopher Stevens in 2012, American journalist James Foley just minutes before he was beheaded by an ISIS soldier in 2014, the aftermath of the deadly Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016, American reporter Daniel Pearl just before his murder at the hands of Muslim terrorists in 2002, an image of the USS Cole after it was attacked by a suicide bomber in 2000, and images of the U.S. Marine barracks that was bombed in 1983.

There is no direct reference to Muslims in the text of the poster.

TRENDING: Dana Loesch Drops Unexpected Fact Check on Martin O’Malley’s Anti-NRA Agenda

The posters displayed at Ripon sparked complaints to the school’s “bias incident team” over the posters’ perceived anti-Muslim tone.

According to YAF, administrators claimed objections were “raised to the administration and the bias incident team about the environment that that [the poster] creates… That because of the focus, in this case relentlessly on one religious organization, one religious group, one religious identity — in associating that one religious identity with terrorist attacks which go back far before 9/11 and after 9/11 — creates for some students here an environment which they feel like they are not able to learn.”

A member of Ripon College’s Bias Protocol Board seemed to be looking for ways to ban the posters beyond the fact some students claim they were uncomfortable with them.

“There is nothing that this poster, in particular, adds to the conversation about 9/11, or about the politics of terrorism, or about national security or responses to it that couldn’t be done easily and more constructively without it,” said one member of the board.

Do the college's arguments hold any merit? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

School administrators also questioned some of the other images used on the poster beyond the World Trade Center photo.

“Some things [on the poster] don’t have anything to do with 9/11 — ISIS, for example,” claimed one administrator.

“I’m not sure I think the Iran hostage issue was Islamic terrorism,” said another.

The administration also said the poster singled out Islamic terrorists, even though board members claimed Islamic terrorism “represents a small percentage of the terrorist attacks that happened to this country,” and the poster draws attention to “a very small picture of a specific religion or nationality instead of the larger viewpoint.”

“It seems like the only terrorist activities brought up in this poster are those done by extremist Islamic groups, and so if I’m Muslim on this campus … it sends the message that all terrorism happens by Muslims,” administrators said.

RELATED: Study: Thousands of Minnesota Teenagers Without Jobs Due to Minimum Wage Hike

One administrator said the YAF’s focus on remembering the victims of violence was admirable, but too narrow.

“The intent is admirable to talk about why are we killing each other,” said an administrator. “That’s very admirable, and I support that, but what about school shootings? We’ve had almost a school shooting a day for the last 10 days, and we’re continuing to up the body count.”

A statement from the YAF claimed Ripon College was trying to “sanitize” the key facts from 9/11.

“This attempt by Ripon College’s ‘Bias Protocol Board’ to sanitize the truth out of remembering the anniversary of Sept. 11 proves the necessity of YAF’s iconic 9/11: Never Forget Project, as well as the need for bold YAF activists,” Young America’s Foundation spokesman Spencer Brown told Red Alert Politics.

“YAF’s leadership in creating meaningful memorials on this important date in our nation’s history ensures that the rising generation remembers the 2,977 innocent lives lost. The administrators’ reliance on feelings rather than facts betrays their intention to cower from the truth rather than highlight the scourge of radical Islamist terror for what it is: evil.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.