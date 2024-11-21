ICE Arrests Two Illegal Immigrants Suspected of Child Rape After They Were Released by Local Authorities

Massachusetts police have arrested and charged two illegal immigrants for child rape after they had been previously released by authorities, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday.

Although both immigrants were arrested in the same area, ICE did not specify if the two cases were related.

In the first instance, ICE and Removal Operations Boston charged Guatemalan migrant Mynor Stiven De Paz-Munoz in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, according to an ICE news release.

He was charged on Nov. 12 with rape of a child by force, rape of a child, and indecent assault and battery against a minor, according to the release.

De Paz-Munoz, 21, had entered the U.S. illegally on Sept. 24, 2020, near Eagle Pass, Texas.

Upon entry, U.S. Border Patrol released De Paz-Munoz with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice Executive Office of Immigration Review judge. On Feb. 29, nearly four years later, police arrested the illegal for the previously mentioned charges.

After his arrest, ERO Boston lodged a detainer — a request for police to hold an illegal until ICE can take him into custody — but it went ignored, and De Paz-Munoz walked free before ERO Boston arrested him again.

De Paz-Munoz is in custody now, and his charges are still pending.

In the second instance, Great Barrington police arrested Billy Erney Buitrago-Bustos on Oct. 8, 2023, according to another ICE news release.

Buitrago-Bustos, a 42-year-old Colombian migrant, was charged with rape of a child by force, statutory rape, and aggravated rape against a minor.

Upon his arrest, ERO Boston lodged a detainer with the local police, and Buitrago-Bustos was transferred into its custody Friday in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection admitted Buitrago-Bustos into the U.S. on May 4, 2016, according to the ICE news release.

He had since been living in the U.S. with an expired visa.

When Massachusetts Governor. Maura Healey said her state would not cooperate with President Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts, this is what she means. Allow me to tell you the tale of three Baby Rapists. The 1st Baby Rapist is 21-year-old Mynor Stiven De Paz-Munoz. Munoz… pic.twitter.com/2kpr62GJtA — Cowboy Philosopher (@CowboyPhilosph1) November 21, 2024



Despite crimes like these across the country, Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has taken a hard stance against mass deportations.

🇺🇸Massachusetts Governor to Form COUP Against Donald Trump Maura Healey claims she WILL NOT obey Presidential Orders from Donald Trump to assist in The Removal of Illegal Aliens. You’ve just admitted to a Felony on Television. Congratulations. This will be used against you… pic.twitter.com/bSPxriFC5m — Sam Mitha (@MithaEXP) November 7, 2024

Healey was asked in a Nov. 6 interview if Massachusetts police would assist in the Trump administration’s planned mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

Healey responded in the negative.

“No, absolutely not,” Healey said “But let me say this. I do think it’s important that we all recognize that there’s going to be a lot of pressure on states and state officials, and I can assure you, we’re going to work really hard to deliver.”

