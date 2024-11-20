The state of Texas is offering President-elect Donald Trump a prize that will serve as a launching point for the monumental deportation effort promised for his second term.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham made the proposal in a Tuesday letter to the incoming 47th president.

Her offer would come in the form of an agreement allowing the Trump administration to build and operate a massive deportation complex on a 1,400 acre tract that sits just a stone’s throw from the southern border.

“Dear President Trump, I am writing to formally offer 1,402 acres of land in Starr County, Texas, to be used to construct deportation facilities,” Buckingham wrote in the letter, obtained by Fox News.

She hopes the land, located some 35 miles west of McAllen, will become a launching pad for what could be a defining part of Trump’s second term.

The land, Buckingham says, could be a key site for multiple agencies under Trump’s sway.

“My office is fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the United States Border Patrol to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation’s history,” she wrote.

Buckingham said that the land previously belonged to a woman who blocked law enforcement activities and refused to allow part of Texas’ border wall to go through her property.

In an October 29 press release, the Texas General Land Office announced the commissioner was able to purchase the land.

According to the GLO release, trees on the property reportedly served as “rape trees” adorned with women’s clothes – “trophies” of sexual assault inflicted by and on the countless illegal immigrants streaming through the area.

Buckingham was not shy in calling out the land’s former owner in her letter to Trump.

“The previous owner had refused to allowed the wall to be built and actively blocked law enforcement from accessing the property,” the land commissioner wrote.

“Her actions enabled cartel members and violent criminals to sexually abuse migrant women and children on this land for some time.”

Buckingham says she granted an easement stretching 1.45 miles across the property shortly after the state purchased the land, allowing the Texas Border Wall to be constructed.

In this Texas official, it seems Trump now has a key ally in a critical location.

“I am committed to using every available means at my disposal to gain complete operational security of our border,” the land commissioner wrote.

This is the latest sign pointing to a deportation effort of unprecedented scale.

Trump’s laser-focus on the border and clearing the United States of criminal illegal immigrants will be something to watch over his second term. In a call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump brought up the unacceptable situation around the border.

Trump has also picked a hard-liner as his border czar.

Tom Homan, who was the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Trump’s first administration, will head much of the charge to secure the border.

The gift given to Trump on Texas’ side of the southern border is a prize, but what the president-elect does with it could play a foundational role for what’s to come.

