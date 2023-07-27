Ice Cube Tells Tucker Carlson the Real Reason He Refused Vaccine, Lost $9M on Acting Deal

There is no better test in the world to learn the true nature of a man than forcing him to face losing something dear to him while under pressure. That was the position the world faced during the COVID pandemic and subsequent roll out of the vaccines. Whether or not you took the vaccine revealed a lot about you.

How you handled the squeeze placed on you to take the jab said even more. If you chose not to take it altogether, you became a danger to the narrative. You also became formidable to those endeavoring to understand the “compliance” landscape so to speak.

Those, in fact, were the leaders, people who could see their way through pressure to reason, ultimately drawing their own conclusions and acting upon them. Although society usually applauds and rewards those unique individuals who have this ability, it did quite the opposite for the dissenters in the case of the vaccine. Those who refused to take the jab became villainized and ostracized.

They lost their jobs, their friends, their family, their community, and their voice — all stripped from them by purveyors of fear. They were called crazy and selfish simply because they couldn’t rationalize putting something into their bodies which arrived with little testing.

For that, they were punished.

Among these many dissenters stands Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rapper Ice Cube. In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, the two men took their conversation on the road, revisiting Ice Cube’s hometown of South Central Los Angeles. Their honest exchange got real very quickly.

Coming together over their joint distrust of the vaccine, Carlson coaxed Ice Cube into sharing the “why” behind his decision to resist the vaccine. Simply put, there wasn’t enough data to leave Ice Cube feeling comfortable. So he waited.

This decision made him a problem for Hollywood, which was composed of elites who were all onboard with pushing the vax. When Ice Cube doubled-down on his stance, he lost an opportunity to act alongside Jack Black in the Sony film “Oh Hell No,” and with it went $9 million. “Probably more,” he remarked to Carlson.

His defiance saved him his dignity and, who knows, maybe even his life. It also fueled the respect of his fans.

Above all else, Ice Cube showed his children the importance of staying true to one’s own morals, convictions and values. Just as he couldn’t be bought, he expected the same from them, and his actions showed it.

Throughout the entire interview, never once did Ice Cube deny that COVID was real. Nor did he insult those that made a different decision than himself in handling the pandemic. He merely pressed his right to medical freedom and personal choice. Both he believes in strongly.

Although, admittedly, Ice Cube has always had an issue with authority, there are times when that is actually the right way to go.

To trust a government blindly has shown itself to be tragic throughout history. The United States of America is no exception.

I admire Ice Cube for his courage. I admire Tucker Carlson for his as well. And everyone else who refused to do acquiesce to the thumb of the establishment and extensive posse. Their refusal to become compliant is transformative. I, too, didn’t get it for the very same reason Carlson and Ice Cube didn’t.

“Question everything. Trust nothing.” This is the exact mindset and tonic this nation needs to save it.

Those voices that Tucker Carlson is desperately searching for, the ones that still speak the truth amid the stark ramifications, they are growing. With each new one, the establishment loses traction. We move closer to taking our country back.

Where Ice Cube has been accused of being a radical throughout his career, he isn’t the first radical God has ever used to save a people. He sits in good company — as does the guy he drove around with all afternoon, who lost his job for uncovering too much truth. Is it any wonder both personalities are so popular? Not in the least. Makes all the sense in the world. Godspeed.

