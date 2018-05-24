ICE Director: Dems Upset That Trump Calls MS-13 ‘Animals,’ But They Call Us ‘Nazis’

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan blasted Democrats on Wednesday, lamenting the fact that they’re against using the word “animals” to describe MS-13 gang members, while completely willing to vilify Immigration Enforcement agents.

President Donald Trump referred to MS-13 members as “animals” during a public meeting with California elected officials and law enforcement earlier this month.

“You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals,” he said. “And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get them, we release them, we get them again, we bring them out. It’s crazy.”

Members of media and top Democrats including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi were quick to condemn Trump’s remark.

“We believe — some of us who are attracted to the political arena, to government and public service — that we are all God’s children, there is a spark of divinity among every person on earth, and that we all have to recognize that as we respect the dignity and worth of every person and as we recognize our responsibilities with that spark of divinity within us,” she said.

“Calling people animals is not a good thing.

Analysis: Calling immigrants "animals," Trump evokes an ugly history of dehumanization https://t.co/EfkVryL4vE — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 17, 2018

Homan slammed the Democrats for their response.

“I wish they felt as strong about the attacks that these same people make on ICE officers and border patrol agents,” Homan said on “Fox and Friends.”

Homan defended President Donald Trump’s use of the term, saying “Animals kill to survive. MS-13 kills for sport, to terrorize.”

“For those folks who want to question the president on the use of the word ‘animal,’ talk to the parents of these children who were murdered — and not just murdered, hacked to death.”

Homan noted that while Democrats have come out against using the term “animal” to describe MS-13, at least one Democrat official has used the term “Nazi” to refer to ICE.

“You had a congressman here in New York that stood in front of our building not too long ago and called us the Gestapo, Nazis, war criminals,” he added.

He was referring to Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., who in January said that ICE is the “Gestapo of the United States of America.”

“Does anybody ask for an apology for that?” he asked. “Enforcing the laws that Congress enacted but yet we’re Nazis?”

“I’ve been called Nazi, I’ve been called racist, where’s the apologies for that?”

“You’re talking about sworn law enforcement officers who took an oath to enforce the laws, and they’re being vilified every day,” Homan added. “I don’t see a defense for them, other than us defending ourselves.”

Finally, Homan said that Democrats going easy on MS-13 is a sign of apathy, not care, for immigrants.

“If these politicians really cared about the immigrant community, they’d want to take MS-13 on too,” he said. “You release criminals from jails and not give them over to ICE, they’re going to return to the immigrant community and terrorize that very same immigrant community.”

“So do you really care about the immigrant community or is it just a political issue — anti-President Trump, anti-law enforcement?”

