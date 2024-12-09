ICYMI: Chuck Todd Takes Razor to Biden Pardon, Mental Condition, Emotional Wreckage - 'Should Never Have Run for President'

President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter, was the last act in a political tragedy that began years ago and was more about selfishness than service, journalist Chuck Todd says.

“Joe Biden’s got — needs therapy and I say this with respect,” Todd said in a video of him speaking with journalist Chris Cillizza posted to Substack.

“He has not processed Beau’s death. He has an issue — he cannot, he has this issue with Hunter. He second-guesses everything he’s done with raising Hunter versus raising Beau. He, I think blames himself for Hunter’s inability to conduct himself as an adult for a period of time,” Todd said.

Beau Biden, the president’s other son, died of cancer in 2015.

“There was no doubt that Joe Biden was not going to leave office without doing everything he could to protect his son. Pure and simple,” Todd said.

With all of the baggage he had, Todd said that “Joe Biden was emotionally incapable of being president of the United States and probably never should have run.”

Elsewhere in his interview, he noted his impression of the Hunter Biden trial on gun charges, which focused extensively on Hunter Biden’s drug use, according to RealClearPolitics.

“And you want to read, you want to get angry, just as somebody in just all these mixed emotions. You read the Hallie Biden transcript, and that’s Beau’s widow. And essentially, he turned her into a crack addict. And this was all happening in 2017, 2018,” he said.

He said that the Bidens were “so concerned about their family that they decided to run for president.”

“So when you talk about the word selfish, it’s almost like the word doesn’t — I mean, their decision to run for president put the entire Democratic Party and the United States of America in the position that it’s in now,” he said.

Todd later expanded on his thoughts about the inevitability of what played out in an Op-Ed on NBC.

“What’s troubling is that Biden is acting as if there’s no way he could have seen this coming,” he wrote

“In hindsight, given the family’s struggles at the time with addiction or loss or both, it’s shocking Joe and Jill Biden went ahead with running for president in the first place. The risk of putting a spotlight on family members who were still struggling with their loss was enormous at that time,” he wrote.

By issuing his son a pardon, the “president has now overturned a jury of fellow American citizens, not some kangaroo court, who convicted his son,” Todd argued.

“Biden made a huge mistake, and it really is going to make a lot of people question everything they thought they understood about him in public service,” he wrote.

“Character is revealed in tough moments, when the chips are down. Joe Biden had a choice between what was best for himself and his personal conscience and abiding by the oath he took as president. And he may have done what was best for his family, but he did not do what was in the best interest of the nation,” Todd said.

