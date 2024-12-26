Illegal Accused of Killing Boy, 12, Gets Out of Jail Free for Christmas as Victim's Family Mourns

An illegal immigrant accused of involuntary manslaughter for the death of a Missouri boy is out of prison after Circuit Judge Bruce Hilton reduced her bond Dec. 19.

Endrina Bracho, a Venezuelan national who allegedly caused a December 2023 car crash that resulted in the death of 12-year-old Travis Wolfe in March, had been jailed since March on a $500,000 cash-only bond, per a report from First Alert 4 in Missouri.

TRAGIC NEWS: Missouri boy on life support since December passes away 12-year-old Travis Wolfe was fatally injured in a head-on crash that was caused by Endrina Bracho, an illegal alien form Venezuela Travis should be here | R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/ek3ZFns8N9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 11, 2024

But Hilton reduced that bond to no longer include a cash amount, meaning Bracho is out of prison.

She is not allowed to contact the victims or drive a vehicle without a license. She must also wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Bracho faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, and two counts of first-degree child endangerment.

The illegal immigrant allegedly drove the wrong way down Dunn Road in Missouri on Dec. 20, 2023, at 75 miles per hour — despite the speed limit being 40 miles per hour.

Bracho then allegedly crashed into a Jeep headed in the opposite direction, putting Wolfe into a coma — which lasted until his death on March 6 — and injuring two others, as well as injuring her own two children.

Taylor Wolfe, the sister of the deceased boy, still has a stuffed giraffe which carries a recording of his heartbeat, according to KTVI in St. Louis.

“It just kind of calms me down a little bit,” she told the outlet. “I just got married Nov. 2. This is how he attended instead of in person.”

Bracho was released from jail one day before the anniversary of the crash.

“I was pretty mad. I don’t think she deserves it,” Taylor Wolfe added.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley was also upset by the decision to allow Bracho to leave prison.

“I am told the criminal illegal alien who murdered 12-year-old Travis Wolfe of St. Charles has been released pending a future trial. This is a gross miscarriage of justice,” he wrote on X on Friday.

I am told the criminal illegal alien who murdered 12-year-old Travis Wolfe of St. Charles has been released pending a future trial. This is a gross miscarriage of justice. She killed Travis one year ago today. She is present in the U.S. illegally & a flight risk. She should be in… — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 20, 2024



“She killed Travis one year ago today. She is present in the U.S. illegally & a flight risk,” Hawley warned. “She should be in prison every single day until tried.”

There is simply so much wrong with this situation.

Bracho will spend this Christmas season outside of the four walls of her cell. She has some relatively minor restrictions on her freedom while her case is pending, but she can still enjoy friends and family, see some Christmas lights, and sip on a cup of hot chocolate.

Meanwhile Travis Wolfe has spent the past two Christmas seasons separated from his family.

He should be eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus, playing with the new toys he tore open on Christmas morning, and spending time with his beloved family.

But instead his family must be satisfied with mere reminders of their deceased son and brother.

As Hawley said, this is indeed a gross miscarriage of justice.

