A glitch-prone app that allows illegal immigrants to avoid in-person check-ins is among new policies being rolled out by the lame-duck Biden administration, according to a new report.

A report in the New York Post said an Immigration and Customs Enforcement app that will debut in New York City in December does not show whether illegal immigrants have arrests or charges pending.

Weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office having vowed to deport illegal immigrants, new rules are also being adopted that will give illegal immigrants more power to contest being tracked by the government, the report said.

The Post’s report said the new app does not provide information on the location of an illegal immigrant checking in, which means an illegal immigrant could be anywhere when he or she checks in.

The app also does not connect to the ICE database that tracks migrants, the report said.

Biden administration plans changes to hinder federal tracking of illegal immigrants in NYC. https://t.co/LM2jtAMA1I — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 21, 2024

The new policy on tracking illegal immigrants will “allow them to contest monitoring and tracking,” the Post quoted a source it did not name as saying.

“It gives the alien the ability to get off the program entirely,” the source said.

The report said that efforts to change the rules could face procedural issues and legal challenges that would block Trump from making dramatic Day One changes in how policies are implemented.

The new actions drew condemnation.

“These actions taken during the death gargles of the Biden administration are disheartening, to say the least,” Republican New York City Council member Joseph Borelli said, according to Fox News.

“This doesn’t seem to be in the spirit of the peaceful transition Biden promised,” he said. “This is a last-ditch effort to usurp the will of the people who voted decisively against sanctuary city policies and unrestrained illegal immigration.”

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York said the administration’s action “defies logic and all common sense.”

The Biden administration is rushing to roll out a glitchy app that lets illegal immigrants skip in-person ICE check-ins—making it even easier to disappear. NYC, already drowning in the migrant crisis, will be ground zero for this chaos. America deserves better.… — Ashley Hayek (@ashleyhayek) November 21, 2024

“It is appalling that in the waning days of the Biden administration, [Homeland Security Secretary] Alejandro Mayorkas is seeking to loosen restrictions on those who crossed the border illegally in the biggest sanctuary city in the country,” he said.

“It’s a monstrous insult to the tens of millions of voters who re-elected Donald Trump in large part because of his vows to crack down and deport illegal border-crashers,” the New York Post wrote in an editorial.

“If there’s ever been a more arrogant, lawless administration, we can’t think of one,” the editorial said.

