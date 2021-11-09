'Insane': Hawley Blasts Dem Plan to Keep Criminal Illegal Immigrants in Country

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley blasted a new report that revealed a provision in the Democrats’ budget reconciliation bill would allow illegal immigrants who have committed serious crimes to remain in the U.S., calling the legislation “insane.”

The proposed bill would reportedly give undocumented residents who have committed crimes, including manslaughter and domestic violence, the ability to remain in the country rather than be deported.

Hawley shared a link to a report by The Washington Free Beacon that investigated the proposed bill.

“Immigration provisions in the legislation shield all illegal immigrants who have been in the country for at least 10 years from deportation unless they have been convicted of a ‘crime involving moral turpitude’ (CIMT), a vague legal category of crimes that involves ‘intent,’ ‘vicious motive,’ or ‘culpable mental state,'” the report said.

“An analysis of the provision by Senate Republicans determined it would shield illegal immigrants with a variety of criminal backgrounds,” it added.

The news comes just days after reports that the Biden administration is considering legal settlements of up to $450,000 per person who were separated by family members after illegally crossing the border during the Trump administration.

President Joe Biden said the report was “garbage” after the news was initially released.

For the millionth time, Joe Biden appears completely unaware of what his administration is doing – in this case, paying illegal immigrants https://t.co/KtCQR1SLQn — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 3, 2021

The White House then appeared to change its view following the president’s comment, claiming during a media briefing last week that Biden is “perfectly comfortable” with paying $450,000 to illegal immigrants.

So now the White House line is that Biden “perfectly comfortable” with paying illegal immigrants $450,000 https://t.co/SJCo8kFfk8 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 4, 2021

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton released a statement condemning the report.

“It would be unthinkable to pay damages to a burglar who broke into your home for the ‘psychological trauma’ they endured during the crime. And yet the Biden administration wants to reward migrants who illegally entered our country with up to $450,000 each for just that reason,” Cotton said in the statement.

It’s unthinkable to pay a burglar who broke into your home for the ‘psychological trauma’ they endured during the crime. Yet the Biden admin wants to reward migrants who illegally entered our country with up to $450,000 each for just that reason. Insanity. https://t.co/XNTFs9KkLo — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 28, 2021

“The Biden administration’s promises of citizenship and entitlement programs have already caused the worst border crisis in history — a huge cash reward will make it even worse. This is the height of insanity,” he added.

The concern regarding criminal illegal immigrants has also grown as the border crisis has spiked under Biden’s leadership.

Biden gives all new meaning to open borders https://t.co/xuGUTsi4YZ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 13, 2021

A reported 70,000-plus illegal immigrants were released into the country between Aug. 6 and mid-October on parole, a status allowing temporary legal status and the ability to obtain a work permit.

