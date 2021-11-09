Share
News
Migrants heading in a caravan to the U.S., walk towards Mexico City to request asylum and refugee status in Mapastepec, Chiapas State, Mexico, on Nov. 1.
Migrants heading in a caravan to the U.S., walk towards Mexico City to request asylum and refugee status in Mapastepec, Chiapas State, Mexico, on Nov. 1. (Isaac Guzman - AFP / Getty Images)

'Insane': Hawley Blasts Dem Plan to Keep Criminal Illegal Immigrants in Country

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 9, 2021 at 9:06am
Share

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley blasted a new report that revealed a provision in the Democrats’ budget reconciliation bill would allow illegal immigrants who have committed serious crimes to remain in the U.S., calling the legislation “insane.”

The proposed bill would reportedly give undocumented residents who have committed crimes, including manslaughter and domestic violence, the ability to remain in the country rather than be deported.

Hawley shared a link to a report by The Washington Free Beacon that investigated the proposed bill.

Trending:
Seconds After Being Shot by Alec Baldwin, Here's What Halyna Hutchins Told Someone Nearby

“Immigration provisions in the legislation shield all illegal immigrants who have been in the country for at least 10 years from deportation unless they have been convicted of a ‘crime involving moral turpitude’ (CIMT), a vague legal category of crimes that involves ‘intent,’ ‘vicious motive,’ or ‘culpable mental state,'” the report said.

“An analysis of the provision by Senate Republicans determined it would shield illegal immigrants with a variety of criminal backgrounds,” it added.

The news comes just days after reports that the Biden administration is considering legal settlements of up to $450,000 per person who were separated by family members after illegally crossing the border during the Trump administration.

President Joe Biden said the report was “garbage” after the news was initially released.

The White House then appeared to change its view following the president’s comment, claiming during a media briefing last week that Biden is “perfectly comfortable” with paying $450,000 to illegal immigrants.

Related:
Biden Admin Officials Reportedly at Odds with One Another Over Immigration Crisis

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton released a statement condemning the report.

“It would be unthinkable to pay damages to a burglar who broke into your home for the ‘psychological trauma’ they endured during the crime. And yet the Biden administration wants to reward migrants who illegally entered our country with up to $450,000 each for just that reason,” Cotton said in the statement.

“The Biden administration’s promises of citizenship and entitlement programs have already caused the worst border crisis in history — a huge cash reward will make it even worse. This is the height of insanity,” he added.

The concern regarding criminal illegal immigrants has also grown as the border crisis has spiked under Biden’s leadership.

A reported 70,000-plus illegal immigrants were released into the country between Aug. 6 and mid-October on parole, a status allowing temporary legal status and the ability to obtain a work permit.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
'Insane': Hawley Blasts Dem Plan to Keep Criminal Illegal Immigrants in Country
Biden Admin's Ominous Response to Question on Domestic Travel Vax Mandate: 'Everything's on the Table'
Republicans Plan 'Let's Go Brandon' Rally for Brandon, Vermont, as Biden Crumbles in Polls
DeSantis Takes Big Stand Against COVID Vaccine Mandates, Vows to Protect Workers from Medical Tyranny
Trump Destroys Dems with Latest Statement, Claims US Has Become 'Laughingstock of the World'
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.