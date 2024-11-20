Share
Jose Ibarra listens through an interpreter during the second day of his trial at the Athens-Clarke County Superior Court in Athens, Georgia, on Monday.
Jose Ibarra listens through an interpreter during the second day of his trial at the Athens-Clarke County Superior Court in Athens, Georgia, on Monday. (Miguel Martinez - Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Pool / AP)

Illegal Immigrant Accused of Murdering Laken Riley Learns His Fate

 By Randy DeSoto  November 20, 2024 at 10:38am
A Georgia judge found illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra guilty on all ten counts Wednesday in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley in February.

Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard announced the verdict finding the Venezuelan national guilty of malice murder and felony murder, as well as kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, obstructing a person making an emergency call, tampering with evidence and peeping Tom, CNN reported.

Ibarra had waived his right to a jury trial.

Riley, a nursing student at Augusta University College of Nursing, had gone a run on the University of Georgia’s campus when Ibarra attacked her on Feb. 22.

“When Laken Riley refused to be his rape victim, he bashed her skull in with a rock repeatedly,” prosecutor Sheila Ross told Haggard on Friday when the trial began.

Police had been alerted to Riley’s location from her cell phone after she made a 911 call at 9:11 a.m. on Feb. 22. The dispatcher answered, but no one responded. The dispatcher then called back, but no one picked up.

Athens-Clarke County police sergeant Kenneth Maxwell, who found Riley’s body, testified Friday that her shirt had been removed above her breasts and her running tights had been pulled down.

CNN reported that in addition to the charges directly related to Ibarra’s assault and murder of Riley, he was also convicted of violating Georgia’s “peeping Tom” law for “going to a UGA apartment building on the same day as Riley’s death, looking through the window and spying on a student prior to his encounter with Riley.”

DNA evidence found under Riley’s nails and on bloodied clothes Ibarra had worn linked him directly to the murder, ABC News reported.

He also had scratch marks on his neck and back.

Riley’s murder became a 2024 presidential campaign issue, with President-elect Donald Trump and other Republicans blaming President Joe Biden’s lax border policies for her death.

Ibarra illegally crossed the southern border into the U.S. in September 2022 at El Paso, Texas, and was apprehended and released into the U.S.

