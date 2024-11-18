Share
News
A memorial to Laken Riley at Lake Allyn Herrick on the campus of the University of Georgia on June 7, 2024, in Athens, Georgia. On February 22, 2024, Riley, a nursing student at Augusta University, was killed while she was jogging at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. Her body was found in Oconee Forest Park near the lake. The suspect, José Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan, had reportedly entered the US illegally.
A memorial to Laken Riley at Lake Allyn Herrick on the campus of the University of Georgia on June 7, 2024, in Athens, Georgia. On February 22, 2024, Riley, a nursing student at Augusta University, was killed while she was jogging at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. Her body was found in Oconee Forest Park near the lake. The suspect, José Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan, had reportedly entered the US illegally. (Elijah Nouvelage - AFP / Getty Images)

Laken Riley's Mother Sobs as Chilling Bodycam Audio Is Played in Court

 By Randy DeSoto  November 18, 2024 at 1:54pm
Share

Laken Riley’s mother was seen sobbing and left the courtroom before bodycam footage of police discovering her daughter’s body was shown in a Georgia courtroom.

The murder trial began Friday for illegal immigrant Venezuelan Jose Ibarra — allegedly stone-faced throughout it all — in Athens, Georgia.

Riley, a nursing student at Augusta University College of Nursing, had gone a run on the University of Georgia’s campus when Ibarra allegedly attacked her on February 22.

“When Laken Riley refused to be his rape victim, he bashed her skull in with a rock repeatedly,” prosecutor Sheila Ross told Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard, according to CBS News.

Before Ross played footage from Athens-Clarke County police sergeant Kenneth Maxwell, who found Riley’s body, Allyson Phillips, Riley’s mother, left the courtroom.

Haggard had invited people to do so, warning the images would be graphic. Maxwell nodded in agreement.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

Police had been alerted to Riley’s location from her cell phone after she made a 911 call at 9:11 a.m. on February 22. The dispatcher answered, but no one responded. The dispatcher then called back, but no one picked up.

Maxwell’s bodycam begins with the the sound of him stepping on leaves off the running trail looking for Riley’s body.

He then comes upon it.

Related:
Trump Announces He's Going All-In on Mass Deportation Effort: National Emergency Declaration and Military Involvement in the Works

“Ah s***,” the officer says, “I found it.”

“I found her! Ma’am, ma’am. Ma’am. I need EMS immediately. It’s at the location where the cell pinged. Ma’am, ma’am, ma’am. She’s down, she’s not breathing!” Maxwell said.

The officer performed CPR trying to revive Riley.

He observed that there had been blunt force trauma to the head.

The officer also noted her shirt had been removed above her breasts and her running tights had been pulled down and her underwear was bunched up toward the top.

Riley’s murder became a 2024 presidential campaign issue, with President-elect Donald Trump and other Republicans blaming President Joe Biden’s lax border policies for her death.

Ibarra illegally crossed the southern border into the U.S. in September 2022 at El Paso, Texas.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Election Integrity Win: Swing State Supreme Court Drops Huge Ruling, Making Top Democrat's Loss Even Worse
Dem AZ Attorney General Drops Investigation Into Trump's Comments About Cheney and Guns
Laken Riley's Mother Sobs as Chilling Bodycam Audio Is Played in Court
Jen Psaki Admits Democrats Are 'In the Wilderness,' Co-Panelist Says 'A Huge Fight' Is Coming
'Welcome Back': Internet Can't Get Over Biden's Expression with Trump During White House Meeting
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation