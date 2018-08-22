SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Illegal Immigrant Arrested in the Murder of Mollie Tibbetts Had Slipped Through Verification System

By Jack Davis
at 6:30am
Print

The 24-year-old man being held in the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts was in the United States illegally and had been in the country for several years, according to new reports.

Tibbetts was last seen on July 18. Cristhian Rivera, a Mexican national, told police that he encountered her while she was jogging.

According to Fox News, he said he followed her in his car for a while, then got out and started jogging with her. He said he became upset when she threatened to call the police. Rivera, who led police to Tibbetts’s body, said he could not remember many details of the incident in which she was killed.

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder, and is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

The Des Moines Register reported that Rivera worked at a nearby farm for at least the past four years. Rivera was originally from Mexico, Fox News reported.

Owner Dane Lang said Rivera passed the government’s E-Verify employment verification system. In a statement, he said the company that runs the farm has done nothing wrong.

“Yarrabee Farms follows all laws related to verifying employees are legal to work in the United States, and we regularly seek outside counsel to ensure we stay up-to-date on employment law matters,” the statement read. “We keep records on all employees and have shared that information with authorities.”

The fact that an illegal immigrant was being charged in the death of a young woman whose disappearance made national headlines for weeks drew a sharp response from social media.

Political leaders also were outraged.

“As Iowans, we are heartbroken, and we are angry. We are angry that a broken immigration system allowed a predator like this to live in our community, and we will do all we can bring justice to Mollie’s killer,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds stated in a Twitter post.

President Donald Trump cited the murder during a West Virginia rally, Fox News reported.

“You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in, very sadly, from Mexico and you saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful young woman?” Trump said. “Should have never happened. Illegally in our country.”

RELATED: Base Player

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighed in, too.

Do you blame the immigration system for this tragedy?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

John Cox, a Republican running for governor in California, compared the case to that of Kate Steinle, who was killed in San Francisco in 2015 by an illegal immigrant .

“As a father of four daughters, it crushes my heart to see yet another family go through this nightmare,” Cox said. “Those who want to abolish ICE need to consider the consequences of their rash proposal.

“The Mollie Tibbetts case is one more tragic example of a senseless loss that never should have happened, similar to Kate Steinle’s heartbreaking death in San Francisco,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence; Michael Candelori/Shutterstock.com

April Ryan Demands Sarah Sanders Pay for Her Personal Body Guard

Jack Davis

Watch: Great White Shark Gets Dolphin Meal Snatched by Something Even Bigger

Dick Morris

Robert F Kennedy Department of Justice building entrance "The Place of Justice is a Hallowed Place" engraved in stone above the doorPamela Au / Shutterstock

Dick Morris: We Said It Before, Now It’s Proven – DOJ at Center of Dossier Conspiracy

Chuck Ross

Robert MuellerSaul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Mueller Claims Trump Aide Impeded FBI Investigation, Recommends 6 Months Lockup

Neetu Chandak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looks on during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ensuring domestic abusers are prohibited from possessing handguns and long guns in New York State. The bill also prohibits anyone with an outstanding warrant, felony or other serious offenses from receiving or renewing a firearm license.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Cuomo Attempts To Take GOP Candidate’s 30-Second Ad Off Air

The Western Journal

An adviser to a Democratic legislative leader helped a liberal group put a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin on brief display at the Colorado state capitol building near a spot reserved for a portrait of President Donald Trump.

Colorado Capitol Worker’s Trump Prank Ends in Stripped Credentials

Jack Davis

Asia Argento in a pair of sunglasses at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Underage Sexual Assault Scandal Rocks #MeToo Icon

Neetu Chandak

Judge John Bates in suit and tie.

Judge Reverses Himself, Hands Trump Big DACA Win

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.