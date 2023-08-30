Illegal Migrants from Mexico Assault Border Patrol Agent at US-Canada Border, Chief Says

Three illegal migrants from Mexico assaulted a Border Patrol agent along the northern border on Aug. 20, according to an Instagram post from Swanton sector Chief Robert Garcia.

The three illegal migrants crossed the northern border from Canada illegally before assaulting the agent near Churubusco, New York, according to Garcia’s post.

Border Patrol agents in the Swanton sector, which includes areas of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire have made more than 4,900 arrests of illegal migrants from 68 countries between October 2022 and July, amounting to more apprehensions than the last eight years combined in the region.

Additionally, there were 521 assault incidents against Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in fiscal year 2022 and 386 in the first ten months of fiscal year 2023, according to federal data.

Border Patrol arrested two of the illegal migrants and the third was later captured by New York State Police, according to Garcia’s post.

The three illegal migrants face federal criminal charges, according to Garcia’s post.

A representative for CBP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A greater spike in illegal migration at the U.S.-Canadian border has been taking place in recent years. Migrants often exploit Canada’s lax visa restrictions, such as the travel visa waiver program for Mexican nationals, to fly there and cross into the U.S. illegally along the world’s longest shared border.

“This domino effect all starts on the southwest but then the effects are felt everywhere because we have to use resources to deal with what’s taking place down south, and when you do that, then of course, you leave yourself wide open in other areas, and that’s what we’re seeing on the north right now,” National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd previously told the DCNF.

Residents living in the Swanton sector were seeing illegal immigration surge even in the snowy winter months, showing the Daily Caller News Foundation earlier this year where the crossings occur on their properties.

“It hasn’t stopped even through the cold and the snow,” Tyson Dumas, a local landowner along the Canadian border in Mooers, New York, previously told the DCNF, adding “I also believe that landowners along the border should get some sort of tax break. We pay crazy taxes and all of this is going on on our land,” he added.

“Everybody in this area is on edge,” Northern border resident Dan Cowan told the DCNF. “We don’t have the holding capacity for Border Patrol or U.S. Customs. What are they gonna do with these people when they’re getting here? They’re not deporting them.”

