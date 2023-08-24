The crisis at the southern border was already bad enough, but now it is just getting embarrassing.

On Tuesday, the New York Post reported that the U.S. Border Patrol made a shocking admission about the role it has played in this summer’s surge of illegal immigrants into the country.

Turns out, the Border Patrol literally opened the floodgates at the border in Arizona in response to forecasted heavy rains.

As you would expect, illegal immigrants have used the opportunity to stream across the border completely unhindered.

According to the Post, about 1,400 of them are walking through the open gates every day, making that particular border sector the busiest in the country.

The Border Patrol and its parent agency, Customs and Border Protection, initially tried to deflect blame for the fiasco, but now they are taking responsibility.

“USBP makes the final decision on opening gates based on operational conditions and forecasted weather,” the agency told the Post.

CBP tried to explain the situation, saying that the opening of the gates was merely a temporary measure to prevent damage from flood waters.

“High water flow combined with excessive sediment and debris buildup can stress or comprise the design integrity of the barrier,” the department said. “Once the rain or flood event is over and the debris and sediment are removed, the gates can be closed and secured.”

However, Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, did not accept that explanation.

“Those gates should never open up. What would be the reason for it? Why would you do it?” he fumed.

“Because the cartels are constantly surveilling what we do, the moment something gets left open, it gets exploited,” he added. “In this particular case, it exploded almost immediately, which shows you how adept the criminal cartels are at exploiting any weakness at any time.”

Frankly, it is hard to argue with Judd’s assessment here.

How could the Border Patrol and CBP not know that opening the gates would just encourage illegal immigrants to come across the border? How much easier can we make it for the cartels?

If there is a flood, sure, open the gates. But it is foolish to leave them open for weeks on end while thousands of illegal immigrants just walk right in.

Making matters worse is the massive blame game.

For weeks, the Border Patrol and CBP tried to pass the buck, meaning that we had no answer as to who was at fault and who was responsible for solving the issue.

There really is not much more to be said about this. Under the Biden administration, border security has become an absolute joke.

Those gates need to be closed immediately.

