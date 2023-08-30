President Joe Biden’s border policies continue to wreak havoc for the communities and law enforcement around the southern border.

According to the New York Post, “coyotes,” or human traffickers, are adopting extreme tactics such as wearing body armor and even opening fire at U.S. border agents in their bid to evade law enforcement.

Migrant smugglers ‘becoming desperate,’ don body armor and shoot at border agents: officials https://t.co/VcpXurZ5eU pic.twitter.com/cJFQNJX6wu — New York Post (@nypost) August 28, 2023

One such incident occurred on Aug. 18, according to the Post, when a Border Patrol agent tried to halt a group of migrants crossing into California through the Otay Mountain Wilderness, a land preserve in San Diego County just north of the Mexican border.

A smuggler fired shots at the agent, prompting fellow agents to take cover as the migrant group retreated back into Mexico, according to a statement by an agent. Fortunately, no agents were injured in the encounter, according to the Post.

Earlier in August, Fox News obtained images of suspected cartel gunmen crossing the southern U.S. border in Texas, wearing body armor and carrying rifles.

Fox News sources in law enforcement, who shared details with the outlet, said the trio of men was sighted via cameras in the area of Fronton, Texas, just near the border.

To investigate the situation, Border Patrol agents, including the BORTAC tactical unit, were dispatched to the area. However, their search yielded no results.

In July, Chris Olivarez, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, wrote in a social media post:

“In the past 48 hours, the @TxDPS Tactical Marine Unit (TMU) recovered 4 deceased bodies including an infant from the Rio Grande River in #EaglePass.”

In the past 48 hours, the @TxDPS Tactical Marine Unit (TMU) recovered 4 deceased bodies including an infant from the Rio Grande River in #EaglePass. 7/1/23 – #USBP requested assistance regarding a possible infant drowning. TMU Operators & @MyFWC deployed 2 airboats & observed… pic.twitter.com/cjxoEPDbSj — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) July 3, 2023



Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said in July that he had introduced legislation to designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

“If some people get hung up on that definition, fine, call them ‘squirrels,’ I don’t care,” Roy said. “But give the tools for law enforcement to go after them.”

Rep. Chip Roy goes BEAST MODE on Biden’s open border 🔥🔥🔥: “How in the hell is that humane? How do you pat yourself on the back and call that compassion? They’re abandoning their oath to the Constitution.” pic.twitter.com/FRkIwANSt5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 7, 2022



While the Biden administration hides behind the word “compassion,” where is the compassion for the families of the Border Agents who send their loved ones into war zones every day, all the while knowing that our own government has tied their hands behind their backs and made them sitting ducks for cartels and organized crime?

Where is the compassion for the families of the thousands dying of fentanyl poisoning each year thanks to our open border policies?

Where is the compassion for the women and children raped or left to die while crossing the border at the hands of these ruthless cartels?

Today, 300 Americans will be poisoned to death from fentanyl that’s pouring across our open border. That’s like an airliner crashing every day, and if that happened, we would all be demanding action to keep Americans safe. It’s past time we do the same for the fentanyl epidemic. pic.twitter.com/EOeUDvNRaM — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) August 23, 2023



As Roy said, “We can stop it. We just have to choose to.”

“The Biden administration… has specifically chosen not to. It’s purposeful. Don’t kid yourselves,” he added.

