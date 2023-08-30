Share
Commentary

Biden's Border: Illegal Immigrant Smugglers Donning Body Armor, Shooting at Agents

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  August 30, 2023 at 8:46am
President Joe Biden’s border policies continue to wreak havoc for the communities and law enforcement around the southern border.

According to the New York Post, “coyotes,” or human traffickers, are adopting extreme tactics such as wearing body armor and even opening fire at U.S. border agents in their bid to evade law enforcement.

One such incident occurred on Aug. 18, according to the Post, when a Border Patrol agent tried to halt a group of migrants crossing into California through the Otay Mountain Wilderness, a land preserve in San Diego County just north of the Mexican border.

A smuggler fired shots at the agent, prompting fellow agents to take cover as the migrant group retreated back into Mexico, according to a statement by an agent. Fortunately, no agents were injured in the encounter, according to the Post.

Earlier in August, Fox News obtained images of suspected cartel gunmen crossing the southern U.S. border in Texas, wearing body armor and carrying rifles.

Fox News sources in law enforcement, who shared details with the outlet, said the trio of men was sighted via cameras in the area of Fronton, Texas, just near the border.

To investigate the situation, Border Patrol agents, including the BORTAC tactical unit, were dispatched to the area. However, their search yielded no results.

Does Biden need to be impeached over his handling of the border?

In July, Chris Olivarez, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, wrote in a social media post:

“In the past 48 hours, the @TxDPS Tactical Marine Unit (TMU) recovered 4 deceased bodies including an infant from the Rio Grande River in #EaglePass.”


Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said in July that he had introduced legislation to designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

“If some people get hung up on that definition, fine, call them ‘squirrels,’ I don’t care,” Roy said. “But give the tools for law enforcement to go after them.”

While the Biden administration hides behind the word “compassion,” where is the compassion for the families of the Border Agents who send their loved ones into war zones every day, all the while knowing that our own government has tied their hands behind their backs and made them sitting ducks for cartels and organized crime?

Where is the compassion for the families of the thousands dying of fentanyl poisoning each year thanks to our open border policies?

Where is the compassion for the women and children raped or left to die while crossing the border at the hands of these ruthless cartels?


As Roy said, “We can stop it. We just have to choose to.”

“The Biden administration… has specifically chosen not to. It’s purposeful. Don’t kid yourselves,” he added.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Conversation