Immigrant Charged After Allegedly Executing 3 People During Minnesota Parking Garage Dispute

An Ethiopian immigrant faces three charges of murder after a dispute over parking garage rental fees at a St. Paul apartment complex.

Tsegaab Binessu, 30, was arrested Monday night, according to KSTP-TV. He is charged in connection with the deaths of Nansi Fuentes Zambrano, 25; Dena Silcox, 56; and Adam Wilwerding, 43.

The victims were found shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Police documents said Binessu’s roommate reported that the suspect told him that he went to the leasing office, had an argument, and killed three people.

🚨 BREAKING: Tsegaab Ademassu Binessu has been arrested in connection with the triple homicide of three apartment leasing office employees. The killings stemmed from a dispute over a parking charge at the apartment complex where he lived in St. Paul, Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/93mEmsOGl0 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 21, 2026

Binessu quit his job as a trucker and said he planned to enlist in the Navy. That meant he would sell his car and cancel a parking garage contract that cost him $65 per month.

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Apartment staff told police that the suspect had been told he could not cancel the parking garage contract, which he had recently renewed. Binessu had told apartment staff he would come to the office to speak in person.

Surveillance video showed Silcox and Wilwerding speaking with Binessu. The suspect then reached under his shirt and produced a gun.

Wilwerding was shot six times. Silcox was also shot six times.

Binessu then walked down a hallway out of view. Shortly after that, a scream and four gunshots were heard.

When Binessu was arrested, he was driving Zambrano’s car, police said.

Binessu complained about “the American system” in an interview with police and blamed his divorce on his inability to bring his wife and children into the United States.

“This shocking act of violence has shaken our community, and we thank the Saint Paul Police Department and other assisting police agencies for their quick work to bring the suspect into custody. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the three victims who lost their lives, and we will do everything in our power to hold the accused accountable and seek justice for our community and victims,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said.

🚨 Minnesota voters — are you paying attention? An Ethiopian immigrant just executed 3 innocent apartment workers in St. Paul over a $65 parking dispute. Victims: • Adam J. Wilwerding, 43 • Dena M. Silcox, 56 • Nansi Zambrano, 25 Tsegaab Ademassu Binessu, 30, argued with… pic.twitter.com/aT9Gep7PNU — GRANDPA’s FREE ADVICE (@GOP_is_Gutless) July 22, 2026



Binessu claimed apartment staff would not help him, and that he believed he was “treated unfairly because he is black and an immigrant,” according to MPR.

Ashley Chester, who has lived at the complex for a year, praised the slain workers, according to KARE-TV.

“They were just good people, really good people, and you can tell because there’s residents that’s been here for years, and that says a lot,” she said.

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