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One of the ancient cathedrals built in Akwa Ibom State.
One of the ancient cathedrals built in Akwa Ibom State. (Bell-Gam Gabriel / Getty Images)

'Vindication': Journalist Arrested for Covering Anti-Christian Persecution Just Won His 5-Year Legal Battle

 By Michael Austin  September 7, 2026 at 3:00am
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A journalist reporting on violence against Christians in Nigeria was cleared of defamation charges.

Luka Binniyat, who is based in Kaduna, Nigeria, has now concluded his five-year legal battle, per an Aug. 27 news release from Alliance Defending Freedom International.

Binniyat had been arrested after publishing an article in November 2021 for The Epoch Times, a news outlet based in the United States, in which he quoted a Nigerian lawmaker who said a colleague was “covering up” a “genocide” against Christians.

The writer was arrested and later released in February 2022.

The Federal High Court in Kaduna concluded in May 2026 that the defamation charges were not sustainable.

The court said there was “no evidence to prove the essential elements of the alleged offense.”

Sean Nelson, senior counsel for global religious freedom at Alliance Defending Freedom, said that “Luka Binniyat did nothing more than accurately quote a Nigerian legislator’s own words.”

“This ruling is a vindication for Luka, but it should also be a wake-up call: accurate reporting on atrocities is not a crime, and journalists covering religious persecution deserve protection, not prosecution.”

Nelson commended Binniyat for reporting on persecution in Nigeria, which has become a global hotspot for attacks against Christians.

Islamic Fulani herdsmen, as well as Islamic terrorist groups, have been targeting predominantly Christian villagers in surprise attacks, complete with destruction of property and mass murder.

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Nigerian government officials have been criticized for not sufficiently defending their Christian population.

Binniyat said upon being vindicated in court, “It is troubling to me that I was arrested and prosecuted for fulfilling my duty as a journalist, which is to report the facts.”

“It is essential that as Christians face widespread persecution throughout Nigeria, the press is free to quote what public figures are saying and doing about this crisis.”

He added that he was “grateful that I was released and the charges against me were dismissed.”

“However, my experience shows that there is much work to be done in Nigeria regarding protecting free expression, especially when it comes to speaking out on religious freedom and reporting honestly about what is really happening to Christians in the country.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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