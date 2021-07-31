Michigan Democratic state Rep. Jewell Jones is no stranger to bad behavior.

In April, he was arrested after he drove his car into a ditch while his blood-alcohol content was over twice the legal limit, according to police. He also allegedly had a loaded gun in his cupholder.

During his arrest, Jones’ conduct was less than gentlemanly.

Among other proclamations, Jones threatened to report the arresting officers to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (who is in some legal trouble herself), exclaiming that “I don’t give a f***, bro, when I call Gretchen I’ll need y’all IDs, badge numbers, everything.”

BREAKING: Dash cam released of Democrat Rep Jewell Jones resisting arrest, threatening to call Gov Whitmer. He had just driven drunk into a ditch pic.twitter.com/8jndId62sp — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 25, 2021

Jones has been involved in numerous bond violations relating to that arrest and was forced to pay a $1,000 fine. How could he top all of this?

Well, by showing more suspicious behavior.

According to The Detroit News, Jones reported in fundraising paperwork that he spent $221 of his campaigns funds for a “constituent meeting” in Dearborn, Michigan, on March 8 to discuss “potential economic projects.”

Where did this meeting take place? A strip club called the Pantheion Club.

A Twitter account bearing Pantheion’s name, and purporting itself to be located in Dearborn, claims that it is “the oldest and most established gentlemens club in michigan” as well as “#1 in topless entertainment!”

In a phone interview, Jones apparently referred to the Pantheion as a “lounge” and asserted he wasn’t sure if the venue actually was a strip club, according to the News.

Fair enough; everybody makes mistakes.

However, a text message Jones sent shortly after the interview notes that “We have (to) meet people where they’re at some times … #HOLLA.” He also complimented the venue’s lamb chops.

Classy. Jones’ shamelessness would be almost admirable if it weren’t so disgusting.

More worrying is that Jones has filed suspicious spending reports before. This year through July 20, he had spent $6,400 at “meetings” in various bars and restaurants, the News reported.

This includes $696 at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar in Las Vegas on March 22, as well as $514 at Jon’s Goodtime Bar & Grill in Inkster, Michigan, a week later.

Simon Schuster, executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, a nonprofit group, told The Detroit News that elected officials in Michigan “often use campaign funds to wine, dine and entertain themselves … under the guise of conducting business.”

However, he added that “while this sort of spending isn’t uncommon, sadly, the venue Rep. Jones chose truly pushes the limit of credulity.”

I certainly would say so. By frolicking at a strip club instead of engaging in his legislative responsibilities, Jones has violated the trust of his donors, his constituents and the Michigan legislature itself.

I would ask how somebody such as Jones gets elected, but I have learned not to set my expectations too high. What a shame. Michigan deserves better.

