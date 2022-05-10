Authorities in California are accusing 26-year-old convicted sex offender Hannah Tubbs, a transsexual, of homicide and robbery related to a 2019 robbery.

Officers arrested Tubbs, who was previously known as James Edward Tubbs, on Friday while he was serving a two-year sentence at a Los Angeles County juvenile correctional facility for a 2014 sexual assault he perpetrated against a minor girl, the New York Post reported.

The murder arraignment for Tubbs was scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon, online records showed, according to the New York Post. Authorities are holding Tubbs in lieu of bail — which was set at $1 million — in Bakersfield, Calif., the outlet reported. Details of the 2019 incident were not provided, but charges included murder as well as robbery, according to a report by KGET-TV.

Law enforcement sources tell me this is in relation to a robbery and homicide that took place in Kern County in 2019.

Tubbs was set to be released as soon as next month and was not going to have to register as a sex offender. Now he faces his 4th strike in CA, and life. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2022

Tubbs drew public attention in January when he pleaded guilty to carrying out sexual assault against the minor child when he was 17 years old.

Tubbs had allegedly grabbed the 10-year-old girl, locked her in a bathroom stall in a restaurant, and began pushing his hands down the girl’s pants, Fox News reported. He later declared that he identified as a woman and changed his name to Hannah.

For this crime, Tubbs received a mere two years’ imprisonment after soft-on-crime Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón refused to send the case to adult court.

Because of Gascón, Judge Mario Barrera, who was ruling on the case, could not deliver a more just sentence, Fox News reported.

The sentence had been so low that Tubbs even boasted of it to his father in a phone call, telling him, “‘don’t worry about it. … I’m [going to] plead out to them and plead guilty. They’re going to stick me on probation.

Tubbs was convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in Palmdale in 2014 at age 17. In one call in November 2021 while in LA County custody, Tubbs makes extremely crude, disparaging remarks about the girl and his sexual desires for her at the time. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 21, 2022

“And it’s going to be dropped. It’s gonna be done, done. I won’t have to register nothing … if there is a next time I ever get in trouble, I’m leaving the state, I’m leaving the country. I ain’t staying!” Tubbs said, according to the Daily Mail.

The lax punishment enraged Tubbs’ victim, who was eighteen during the time of his sentencing.

“The things [Tubbs] did to me and made me do that day were beyond horrible for a 10-year-old girl to have to go through,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

“That man was very clear minded and old enough to know what he did that day was wrong and still did it anyway.”

The outrage created by Gascón’s actions forced the soft-on-crime district attorney to regret his decisions regarding Tubbs’ case.

“After her sentencing in our case, I became aware of extremely troubling statements she made about her case, the resolution of it and the young girl that she harmed,” he said.

“If we knew about her disregard for the harm she caused we would have handled this case differently,” the district attorney said, referring to the sex offender as a “she.”

The 10-year-old was not the only minor Tubbs is accused of harming. According to Fox News, Tubbs had allegedly sexually molested a four-year-old in Bakersfield, Calif., in 2013, while the mother of the child was looking through books in a library.

Shea Sanna, the prosecutor initially assigned to Tubbs’ case, told the outlet that the sex offender was “gaming the system.”

