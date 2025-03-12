InfoWars Reporter Brutally Murdered After Leaving Studio

Jamie White, a reporter at InfoWars, the website run by Alex Jones, was murdered outside of his home in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night.

Austin Police Department Detective Leah Ratliff said on Monday that police were called to an apartment complex late on Sunday, according to a report from KXAN-TV in Austin.

They encountered White, 36, with trauma in the parking lot and attempted to save his life.

White was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services. He died 19 minutes after midnight in the early hours of Monday morning.

An update from police on Tuesday said that White was found lying on the ground in the parking lot after possibly interrupting suspects trying to burglarize his car, according to a report from ABC News.

White was fatally shot, after which the suspects appeared to have fled the scene.

Jones commended White’s work for his company when announcing his death on Monday.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that InfoWars Reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered around midnight Sunday night,” Jones wrote on X.

He said that the death was “due, in part, to the policies of the Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza.”

“We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice,” Jones continued.

“Jamie’s important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers, and our cherished listeners.”

We are deeply saddened to inform you that InfoWars Reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered around midnight Sunday night due, in part, to the policies of the Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza. We pledge that Jamie's tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for…



Jones noted that the last X post from White was a retweet of Elon Musk, who was asking why liberals are “so violent.”

Musk contended that “legacy media propaganda is a major part of the problem.”

Yeah, why are liberals so violent? Legacy media propaganda is a major part of the problem.



Jones told his audience that White was “one of the most amazing people” to have worked at InfoWars.

“He was up here last night, working late, during the Sunday show and after it,” Jones said.

“Jamie was murdered last night outside of his home, just a few miles away from our studios,” the commentator continued. “We are, the folks here, breaking that news first, because his family has been notified.”

Jones said that fellow InfoWars staff who were close to White also touched base with his family, while some went to the apartment complex to search for White when he did not show up to work.

“We sent some people over this morning when he didn’t answer the phone, because he’s always here early, loves to work, loves to fight tyranny, loves to promote freedom.”

“When they got to the apartment complex, there was yellow tape everywhere and blood all over the parking lot.”

