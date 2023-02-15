Parler Share
Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 4.
Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 4. (Dustin Franz - AFP / Getty Images)

Infuriating Ohio Train Update: Officials Buried Critical Health Risks Until After Residents Returned

 By Richard Moorhead  February 14, 2023 at 6:28pm
The derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals in Ohio may be even more dangerous than the public has been told.

State officials initially focused on the release of vinyl chloride after 50 cars of a Norfolk Southern Railroad train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, according to ABC News.

Phosgene and hydrogen chloride were also released from the train derailment, hazardous substances that led authorities to order evacuations within one mile of the crash site.

Authorities arranged for the blasting of some affected train cars — a tactic to allow for a controlled burn of the substances.

These weren’t the only chemicals that were released in the smoking blaze that followed the accident.

A train manifest created by Norfolk Southern Railroad shows cargo containing more hazardous chemicals.

Ethylhexyl acrylate, isobutylene and ethylene glycol monobutyl ether were also released in the accident, according to the manifest acquired by ABC News.

These three substances can cause adverse health effects.

Ethylhexyl acrylate is known to cause eye and skin burning, isobutylene can cause dizziness and drowsiness, and ethylene glycol monobutyl can induce nervous system depression, headaches and vomiting, according to Centers for Disease Control data reviewed by ABC.

The train’s load of the additional chemicals is being made known after evacuation orders for East Palestine residents and some Pennsylvanians were rescinded last week, according to the New York Post.

Authorities rescinded the evacuation orders after testing air and soil samples for contamination.

Aerial footage of the aftermath of the accident depicts a scene wrought with destruction.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it couldn’t detect dangerous levels of toxins in the air on Monday, according to ABC.

The federal agency assessed 291 homes for potential exposure to vinyl chloride and hydrogen chloride.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead




