Comparisons have been drawn between the late President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie, left, and Florida Gov. Ron and Casey DeSantis.


Insider Reveals How the DeSantis Family Might be America's New 'Kennedys' - A New Era of 'Camelot'

 By Randy DeSoto  November 11, 2022 at 7:28am
There are some fun parallels between the late President John Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis.

In the wake of his nearly 20 percentage point trouncing of Democrat Charlie Crist, the question on a lot of people’s minds is whether DeSantis will run for president in 2024.

The Kennedys were perhaps the most glamorous couple to ever occupy 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Jackie coined their brief three years in the White House as “Camelot,” from Arthurian legend.

The Kennedy years weren’t all that — based on all I’ve read and the people I’ve spoken to — but it was a special time in American history, when the nation’s confidence waxed strong following victory in World War II and before the Vietnam War and Watergate.

Dems' Worst Nightmare Sends Opponent Running with Tail Between Legs, Race Called Right as Polls Closed

JFK was a World War II hero, serving in the U.S. Navy before he entered politics in the late 1940s. He first won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and later the Senate in 1952.

The Massachusetts native became the youngest man to be elected president in 1960 at the age of 43.

Jackie — a Washington, D.C., newspaper reporter when she met Jack — became a great asset in bolstering her husband’s political rise.

Similarly, Ron DeSantis served as a JAG officer in the Navy and deployed to Iraq as an adviser to a Navy SEAL commander.

He later met and married Jacksonville, Florida, news personality Casey in 2010.

DeSantis-Led Red Tsunami in Florida Just Got Better as Governor Racks Up More Wins

Casey, like Jackie, is very photogenic and comfortable in front of the camera.

The Daily Wire reported that a source close to the governor described Casey as Ron’s “closest advisor” and “probably the only person he trusts.”

“The circle of trust [around DeSantis] is very small,” author Ryan Girdusky told the New York Post this week. “They don’t have a ton of consultants and Casey is very important.”

Peter Schorsch, publisher of Florida Politics, argued that Casey’s television background is an asset to her husband.

Do you think that Ron DeSantis should run instead of Trump in 2024?

“We should be celebrating that radiance of an individual who has a history of appearing in front of a crowd with her family and understands how to engage the media in an age of models and the Kardashians,” Schorsch told The Daily Wire.

“I hate to say this, but the whole family reminds me of the Kennedys, totally poised and comfortable in front of the camera,” he added.

A source told the Daily Wire that Casey very much “wants DeSantis to run for president.”

When JFK became the 35th president, he took the reins from 70-year-old Dwight Eisenhower, at that time the oldest man to have served in the office.

The Kennedys brought with them their two young children, Caroline and John Jr.

Many have observed that JFK would likely not recognize the Democrat Party of today. His support of tax cuts to spur economic growth, a strong military and a proud American spirit fits better in the Republican ranks nowadays.

If DeSantis should run and win in 2024, he would be in his 40s, like Kennedy was, and would be replacing an 82-year-old Joe Biden (assuming he serves his entire term), the oldest president in American history.

I’ll concede the parallel is in no way precise. John Kennedy was known for his great oratorical skills.

DeSantis is a pretty good speechmaker, but certainly not at a Kennedy level yet. Plus, he’ll never have that fun, sonorous JFK accent, nor quite the charismatic appeal.

We’ll see what the future holds for Florida’s first couple, but perhaps a revival of some of Camelot’s glory is in the offing.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation