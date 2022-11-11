Insider Reveals How the DeSantis Family Might be America's New 'Kennedys' - A New Era of 'Camelot'

There are some fun parallels between the late President John Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis.

In the wake of his nearly 20 percentage point trouncing of Democrat Charlie Crist, the question on a lot of people’s minds is whether DeSantis will run for president in 2024.

The Kennedys were perhaps the most glamorous couple to ever occupy 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Jackie coined their brief three years in the White House as “Camelot,” from Arthurian legend.

The Kennedy years weren’t all that — based on all I’ve read and the people I’ve spoken to — but it was a special time in American history, when the nation’s confidence waxed strong following victory in World War II and before the Vietnam War and Watergate.

Senator John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy ride in a ticker tape parade in New York City during the 1960 presidential campaign on October 19, 1960. pic.twitter.com/cbeHCoIkat — Daily JFK Pictures (@DailyJFKPics) November 15, 2017

JFK was a World War II hero, serving in the U.S. Navy before he entered politics in the late 1940s. He first won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and later the Senate in 1952.

PHOTO OF THE DAY. John F.Kennedy in the US Navy (1942). pic.twitter.com/8mRsKHaPHe — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) March 27, 2022

The Massachusetts native became the youngest man to be elected president in 1960 at the age of 43.

Jackie — a Washington, D.C., newspaper reporter when she met Jack — became a great asset in bolstering her husband’s political rise.

Similarly, Ron DeSantis served as a JAG officer in the Navy and deployed to Iraq as an adviser to a Navy SEAL commander.

He later met and married Jacksonville, Florida, news personality Casey in 2010.

Casey, like Jackie, is very photogenic and comfortable in front of the camera.

The Daily Wire reported that a source close to the governor described Casey as Ron’s “closest advisor” and “probably the only person he trusts.”

“The circle of trust [around DeSantis] is very small,” author Ryan Girdusky told the New York Post this week. “They don’t have a ton of consultants and Casey is very important.”

Congratulations Governor on a historic win for the ages, we are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/UkY0v14ZN6 — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) November 9, 2022

Peter Schorsch, publisher of Florida Politics, argued that Casey’s television background is an asset to her husband.

“We should be celebrating that radiance of an individual who has a history of appearing in front of a crowd with her family and understands how to engage the media in an age of models and the Kardashians,” Schorsch told The Daily Wire.

“I hate to say this, but the whole family reminds me of the Kennedys, totally poised and comfortable in front of the camera,” he added.

A source told the Daily Wire that Casey very much “wants DeSantis to run for president.”

When JFK became the 35th president, he took the reins from 70-year-old Dwight Eisenhower, at that time the oldest man to have served in the office.

The Kennedys brought with them their two young children, Caroline and John Jr.

President John F. Kennedy claps while his children, Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, Jr., dance in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, D.C. 10th October 1962. pic.twitter.com/ra70blLi0P — Daily JFK Pictures (@DailyJFKPics) June 22, 2019

Many have observed that JFK would likely not recognize the Democrat Party of today. His support of tax cuts to spur economic growth, a strong military and a proud American spirit fits better in the Republican ranks nowadays.

If DeSantis should run and win in 2024, he would be in his 40s, like Kennedy was, and would be replacing an 82-year-old Joe Biden (assuming he serves his entire term), the oldest president in American history.

I’ll concede the parallel is in no way precise. John Kennedy was known for his great oratorical skills.

DeSantis is a pretty good speechmaker, but certainly not at a Kennedy level yet. Plus, he’ll never have that fun, sonorous JFK accent, nor quite the charismatic appeal.

We’ll see what the future holds for Florida’s first couple, but perhaps a revival of some of Camelot’s glory is in the offing.

